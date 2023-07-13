Dandadan chapter 114 release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

Sticking to its original schedule, Dandadan chapter 114, will be published in the 30th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The chapter will release this Monday, July 17, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. The next installment of Yukinobu Tatsu’s magnum opus will be made available on Shueisha and Viz Media, the two globally acclaimed digital libraries.

Given how the events transpired in the latest installment of Dandadan, it can be anticipated that the Space Globalist arc will be ending soon. After defeating the alien with the ability to attack with carved space, Okarun and his friends are left with the other feeble extraterrestrial beings like the speedster. As the battle nears its end, Momo is moments away from closing the interdimensional portal once and for all.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Dandadan chapter 113.

Dandadan chapter 114 might see Momo shut the interdimensional portal

Release timings for all regions and where to read

Fans can read Dandadan chapter 114 on the official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha, and MangaPlus. The chapter will also be available on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, the two online manga apps that offer on-the-go convenience.

Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 113 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, July 17, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, July 17, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, July 17, 8:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 113

Tech @BladeofTech



OKARUN & MOMO TAG TEAM! What an amazing way to finish the fight. The amount of trust they both have in each other is so damn good. They’re simply the best! That small sacrifice moment from Momo really got me but its good. As always beautiful double spreads

#Dandadan Dandadan 113OKARUN & MOMO TAG TEAM! What an amazing way to finish the fight. The amount of trust they both have in each other is so damn good. They’re simply the best! That small sacrifice moment from Momo really got me but its good. As always beautiful double spreads Dandadan 113OKARUN & MOMO TAG TEAM! What an amazing way to finish the fight. The amount of trust they both have in each other is so damn good. They’re simply the best! That small sacrifice moment from Momo really got me but its good. As always beautiful double spreads#Dandadan https://t.co/Kk6efHvLA2

After saving Momo from the giant alien, Okarun used his All Out ability, and headbutted the alien with immense force that eventually stunned it. However, the monstrous being was soon back on its feet and started throwing carved space projectiles at Momo, but Okarun making it there in time saved her again.

After spotting the alien’s weakness on its back, Momo discovered that the creature was storing the Carved-Out space on its back. Presuming the spot to be the very weakness of the alien, Momo asked Okarun to charge at the creature without revealing her plans. Using Okarun’s blinding speed, Momo successfully got near the alien but, unfortunately, got herself trapped.

Before the alien could kill her by absorbing Momo’s life force, Okarun used his All Out one last time. By fusing his Spiral Energy to All Out, Okarun obliterated the alien and successfully saved Momo’s life.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 114 (speculative)?

Dandadan chapter 114 is expected to see the last remaining inhabitants of the Space Globalists getting eliminated by the defenders of Earth. To stop a more havoc-wreaking party of aliens from invading Earth’s atmosphere, Momo will shut the interdimensional portal and will also erase the data they have on Serpoians to fulfill the promise she made to Rokuro Serpo.

Kinta is also anticipated to make his most-awaited return in Dandadan chapter 114, as he has yet to showcase his newfound "mecha bike," which will come in handy in the ongoing battle.

