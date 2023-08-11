Dandadan chapter 118 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 118 will be published in the 34th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The chapter will be released on August 14, 2023. The latest installment has finally relieved fans by showing Kinta and Vamola safe after defeating the berserker Kaiju.

It was a moment of joy for Okarun as he finally reunited with his precious "family jewel," which had been instrumental in enabling other entities to wreak havoc upon planet Earth. Despite closing the interdimensional portals, the peace didn’t last long as the remaining Space Globalists finally entered Earth’s atmosphere.

However, Reiko Kashima, the infamous Yokai from Kamikoshi City, unexpectedly emerges as an ally to validate Okarun’s enigmatic theory, which is destined to prove true in the upcoming chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Dandadan chapter 117.

Dandadan chapter 118 release timings for all regions and reading platforms

Dandadan chapter 118 is set to release this Monday, August 14, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Fans outside Japan can read the latest chapters on the official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha, and MangaPlus. Fans can also find the latest chapters of Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, the two popular online manga applications worldwide.

The release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 118 for every region, alongside corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, August 14, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, August 14, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, August 14, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, August 14, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, August 14, 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, August 14, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, August 14, 9 pm

Philippines time: Monday, August 14, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, August 14, 8:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, August 14, 3:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, August 14, 2:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, August 14, 5:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 117

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

Spirits & Aliens having yet another overlap in the Dandadan lore, that we haven't fully explored.

Would be great to get a unique tech etc based origin for Spirits in this series.

#ShadzDandadan #Dandadan117 pic.twitter.com/Rk9eXnWqPc Makes perfect sense as the reason for why she couldn't interfere before..Spirits & Aliens having yet another overlap in the Dandadan lore, that we haven't fully explored.Would be great to get a unique tech etc based origin for Spirits in this series.

After defeating the mecha by making the berserker Kaiju fall straight from the sky, Kinta and Vamola escaped the crash using the ejection seat. By reclaiming his family jewel, Okarun finally closed the interdimensional portal and celebrated their victory with Momo and Shrimp. Suddenly, the sky cracked open, and many alien ships entered Earth’s atmosphere.

Considering the mecha Kaiju to be their last resort in the battle, Momo, Shrimp, and Okarun headed in different directions to look for Kinta and Vamola. Out of the blue, Reiko Kashima appeared in front of Momo to take her revenge. However, the current state of Japan gave a glimpse of her human days, when she was just a child, crying out for her mother amidst an ongoing war.

Furious at the alien bombardment, Reiko vowed to eliminate them using her mirror. After taking control of things that could reflect, Reiko conjured a massive hand that seized the alien mother ship and crushed it like a soda can.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 118 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 118 will see Reiko taking matters into her own hands. As given by Okarun’s statement in the past, the only entities who are safeguarding Earth from potential harm are the demons and spirits.

The next chapter will highlight the extent of Reiko’s abilities that were never shown before. Momo’s grandmother, Seiko Ayase, is expected to make her return in the upcoming installment.

