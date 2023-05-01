Who is the Traitor in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen is a favorite among fans for its intriguing storylines that revolve around the protagonist and superior supporting characters with a traitor, or mole, within the ranks of the Jujutsu sorcerers.

One of these traitors has been feeding information to the enemies of the sorcerers, causing chaos and danger for those trying to protect humanity from cursed spirits. This article will dive into the question of who the traitor is in Jujutsu Kaisen and explore the implications of their actions for the series as a whole.

Recent events in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have pointed towards Mechamaru, or Kokichi Muta, a second-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High, as the traitor. However, this revelation is not as simple as it seems. As the story unfolds and the motivations of the characters are explored, it becomes apparent that there is more than one traitor. The reasons behind their actions are complex and cannot simply be classified as black or white.

Mechamaru has proven to be the first traitor in Jujutsu Kaisen

In Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 79, Utahime conducts a thorough investigation and identifies Mechamaru as the traitor. Kokichi Muta, who controls the cursed corpse Mechamaru, has a wide range of abilities owing to his Heavenly Restriction, which allows him to spy on the school's activities without drawing attention. However, Kokichi's motivations for betraying his fellow sorcerers are not entirely malicious.

Kokichi's actual body was in a terrible state, with his skin even more sensitive to moonlight and three-quarters of his limbs being inoperable. Trapped in a life of suffering and with no hope for a future outside of Jujutsu, Kokichi agrees to work with the villains Mahito and Kenjaku. In exchange for his cooperation and information, they promised him a normal body through the use of the Idle Transfiguration of Mahito and created a binding vow with him.

While Mechamaru is revealed as one traitor, there is another mole within the ranks of the Jujutsu sorcerers who is yet to be discovered. This second mole is believed to be a higher-ranking individual, possibly even above the level of the school principals. The identity of this second traitor is currently unknown, but their presence adds another layer of intrigue and danger to the story.

Final thoughts

Mechamaru's role as a traitor in Jujutsu Kaisen offers a fascinating look at the complexities of character motivations and the moral gray areas within the series. While his actions have undoubtedly caused harm to the sorcerers, his personal suffering and desperate desire for a normal life make him a more sympathetic figure than a typical villain.

Moreover, the presence of a second, more powerful traitor within the jujutsu world adds an extra layer of tension and uncertainty, leaving readers eager to discover their identity and motives.

As the story of Jujutsu Kaisen continues to unfold, the lines between good and evil become increasingly blurred. The traitors within the ranks of the Jujutsu sorcerers are just one example of the many challenges that our heroes must face in their quest to protect humanity from the dangers of cursed spirits.

With each new chapter, the world of Jujutsu Kaisen becomes more complex and captivating, leaving fans in eager anticipation for the next twist in the thrilling tale.

