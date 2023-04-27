Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 release date and time, countdown, what to expect, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 will be published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 24. The chapter is slated to be released on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 will be returning after a break of two weeks and will likely feature Satoru Gojo’s reunion with his students and allies, primarily Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu. The chapter is unlikely to focus on Sukuna and Kenjaku but might feature snippets of Megumi Fushiguro’s reaction regarding his mentor’s unsealing.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 may focus on Gojo becoming aware of what happened in his absence

Following the two-week break, international readers can avail Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, May 14

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, May 14

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, May 14

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, May 14

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 14

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, May 14

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, May 15

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222

The most obvious thing to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 would be a reunion between Gojo and his allies, and their coming up with a plan to defeat Sukuna and save Megumi. However, this chapter will be a follow-up to an event that has been anticipated for three years. Gojo’s unsealing was one of the most monumental developments in the manga, and it comes followed by a break. Needless to say, the expectations for the next chapter are unreasonably high, and a simple reunion is likely not what Akutami has in mind for his readers.

Gojo’s lukewarm reaction to Megumi being possessed might be a front. In the upcoming chapter, readers may see him find out about his lost allies, Nanami and Yaga in particular. He will be made aware of the current situation of Japan’s Jujutsu Society and the world at large and will face what has become of his beloved students. All of this, coupled with seeing another one of his loved ones be possessed by a curse, might become his breaking point the way Tsumiki’s death was for Megumi and Shibuya was for Yuji.

As such, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 may present an unhinged version of Satoru Gojo. Conversely, the focus may also shift onto Megumi in case Gojo’s presence changes anything in his situation. One must not forget that in the previous chapter, Tengen and Kenjaku had found Sukuna’s old body, so that might also propagate a vital plot point in the chapter. Either way, the chapter is unlikely to contain more action and may focus on strategy and setting up the climactic battle.

Recap of chapter 221

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221, titled Gain and Loss, Angel cautioned Yuji and others that since time doesn’t flow similarly inside the prison realm as it does outside, Gojo’s current state of mind could not be determined. After relocating the back of the Prison Realm to one of the training grounds, Angel used Jacob’s Ladder to unseal it. However, Gojo was nowhere to be seen.

Elsewhere, Kenjaku mused that he had placed the Prison Realm deep underwater beneath layers of seals and Cursed Spirits. Theoretically, should Gojo be unsealed, he would not survive after exiting the Prison realm. However, all of his plans were for naught as Gojo appeared right in front of him. When he went to attack Kenjaku, he was intercepted by Sukuna.

Gojo reacted placidly to Sukuna’s possession of Megumi. After Sukuna reaffirmed his desire to kill Gojo, Kenjaku reminded him that the King of Curses must first keep his promise. Needing time to meet with his allies and come up with a better course of action, Gojo suggested that they postpone the fight to December 24, the same day that Geto died for the first time. He recalled Yuji asking if he would lose to a fully incarnated Sukuna and remarked to himself that he’d win.

