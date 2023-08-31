Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6: A love interest for Yuji introduced as Shibuya Incident arc begins

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 was the single most anticipated episode in the history of this series. Returning after three weeks, the episode kicked off the Shibuya Incident arc, arguably the most acclaimed arc in the manga so far. While the episode did not start the core events, it set up the premise for them.

Previously, the first five episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 adapted the Gojo’s Past arc. It depicted Gojo and Geto’s friendship and how it came to an end after meeting Toji Fushiguro. Episode 5 ended with Geto resorting to genocide and Gojo resolving to raise a new generation of sorcerers, starting with Megumi.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 transported the audience back to the time before Gojo’s Past arc and adapted chapter 64, which many thought was neglected by the animators as a filler. The episode began with a lighthearted tone, which soon morphed into violence as the first part of the Evening Festival sub-arc began.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 shows the appearance of Yuko Ozawa as Mechamaru vs. Mahito begins

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6, titled It’s Like That, saw Aoi Todo and Mei Mei recommend Panda, Maki, Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi for a promotion to Grade-1 Sorcerers. Mei Mei explained that all of them would have to go through a few test missions while accompanied by Grade 1 sorcerers.

They would then be given the rank of Semi Grade-1 until they could complete a Grade-1 mission on their own. However, as someone who nominated Yuji, Todo would not be allowed to accompany his friend on the test mission. Naturally, this left Todo heartbroken.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6: It’s Like That

Meanwhile, Nobara, Yuji, and Megumi were seen splitting up after a mission. After she separated from the boys, Nobara was approached by a tall girl called Yuko Ozawa, who was Yuji’s middle school classmate and appeared to have feelings for him.

Yuko, who used to be overweight, has lost weight after going through a growth spurt and has become nearly unrecognizable. However, when they were in middle school, Yuji called her elegant and said that he liked her just fine when pressed by his friend. Not wanting to confess to Yuji only when she became thin, Yuko parted ways with him without saying anything about her feelings.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6: The Hidden Mole

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 then transitioned to a dreary hideout where Utahime was waiting for the Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara. She and Gojo realized that there were two informants inside the Jujutsu Society. One of them was a ground-level mole passing information to a higher-up, who in turn gave that information to the Curse Users.

While they could not touch the higher-up, they deduced that the ground-level Mole was Mechamaru, or Kokichi Muta, through a process of elimination. As Utahime took the students to where Mechamaru’s real body was hidden, they found that the room had been emptied, confirming that Kokichi was indeed the traitor.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6: Binding Vow

Kokichi's original body in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 (Image via MAPPA)

Back in Kyoto Jujutsu High, Mechamaru informed Kasumi Miwa that he was settling down for a nap. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 then shifted to a remote location, where Geto and Mahito came to meet the real Kokichi Muta. It was revealed that they had made a Binding Vow of restoring Kokichi’s body in exchange for information, with the condition that no one from Kyoto Jujutsu High would be harmed.

Kokichi charged Mahito and Geto for violating that condition, but given that it was Hanami who attacked the students, the vow wasn’t broken. Mahito, however, was desperate to break the vow and kill Kokichi. Geto reminded him that breaking a Binding Vow had unimaginable consequences.

However, breaking a vow made with oneself was still a tame thing compared to breaking a vow made with another person. Mahito could kill Kokichi after his body was restored, but to complete the Binding Vow, he would have to restore his body in any case.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6: Ultimate Mechamaru Mode: Absolute

Kokichi Muta after being healed by Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

Under Geto’s watchful eyes, Mahito used Idle Transfiguration on Kokichi, returning him to a healthy body. However, now that the Vow was completed, the two immediately went at each other with gusto. Mahito easily deflected Kokichi’s puppets, but the ground under his feet broke apart.

Kokichi appeared to be operating a giant puppet dubbed “Ultimate Mechamaru Mode: Absolute.” Kokichi was stationed at the head of the puppet, something Mahito easily figured out. Although the Puppet worked fine, Geto cast a Curtain around the area, blocking out its sensory input and any form of communication.

Ultimate Mechamaru Mode: Absolute in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 (Image via MAPPA)

This put Kokichi in a tight spot as he needed to get in touch with Gojo in order to pass him the information regarding Shibuya. He could accomplish this in three ways. He could call Gojo directly or have Miwa relay a message, both options being unavailable due to Geto’s Curtain. Hence, Kokichi could only opt for option three, fight Geto and Mahito and escape.

Kokichi revealed that he had been observing everyone while he was trapped in his weak form. Due to his Heavenly restriction, Kokichi possessed a vast amount of Cursed Energy and had accumulated it over the span of his life: 17 years, 5 months, and 6 days. He could now use this Cursed Energy to power his Puppet and fire attacks. He promptly used one year's worth of energy to fire an Ultra Canon at Mahito.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6: Analysis

Yuji in Middle school as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 was somewhat of a breather between two heavy arcs. While the Evening Festival arc is fairly complex and heavy on its own, it still serves mostly as the preamble to the main Shibuya Incident Arc. Chapter 64, where the title of this episode comes from, has always been deemed as the singular filler chapter in the series.

The first half of the episode establishes a few things. Firstly, despite his attention to physicality, Yuji is often impressed by the quality of one’s person. Secondly, Megumi knows Yuji fairly well, and Nobara admits it as well. Thirdly, and perhaps the only long-term takeaway from an otherwise unrelated segment, the creators don’t intend for there to be any romantic interest between the trio.

In the second half of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6, a staggering amount of information is detailed. The nature of a Binding Vow reminds the viewers of Sukuna’s vow with Yuji, and it ensures that Sukuna will not try to break it since the consequences are dire.

Mahito using Idle Transfiguration on Kokichi (Image via MAPPA)

It is also proved that Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration can successfully bypass a Heavenly Restriction without removing its benefits. This raises the question of how else the downside of a Heavenly restriction might be circumnavigated. This would be particularly important in the context of Maki Zen'in later in the series.

It is fairly clear that Kokichi does not bear anyone true ill will and does indeed intend to help them battle the Curse Users. His affection for Miwa in particular is clear and profound, as being able to meet her serves as a primary motivation for him. This is also the first time that the series hinted at the upcoming Shibuya Incident being specifically related to Gojo.

According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 is called Evening Festival, which indicates that the sub-arc will end in the next episode. Readers can find the exact release details here. Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as the series progresses.

