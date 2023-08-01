Who is the villain in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explained

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 approaching the end of its first story arc, fans are raving over how incredibly high-quality the second season has been thus far. While the fast pace of Gojo’s Past arc has helped boost the season’s quality, it’s far from wholly responsible for the exceptionality of the final product.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 also benefits, in part, from how layered its story has been throughout Gojo’s Past arc thus far despite seeming relatively shallow on the surface. Although there are only two active antagonists, other aspects of jujutsu life and the world’s society play antagonistic roles and influence the season’s events.

Similarly, with the Shibuya Incident arc not set to begin until the end of the month, fans are also curious as to who the antagonist for the second part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be. While this article will answer that question and break down the antagonists of Gojo’s Past arc, anime-only fans should be aware that the final section of this article will contain heavy spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s antagonists range from totally unseen to hiding in plain sight in terms of involvement

Gojo’s Past arc antagonists

While there is only one episode left of the Gojo’s Past arc for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the various antagonists within the arc can still be identified. Obviously, at the top of this list is the Time Vessel Association. The Association specifically wanted Riko Amanai dead since they did not want Tengen to merge with an impure vessel, thus resulting in Tengen themselves becoming impure.

Arguably, the Time Vessel Association is the true overall antagonist of Gojo’s Past arc. However, their antagonistic threat is primarily represented in physical form by Toji Fushiguro, whom they hire to kill Amanai. By fighting against the protagonists for a goal opposed to theirs, Toji can be considered the “active” antagonist as opposed to the plotting antagonist, the Time Vessel Association.

In addition to these two primary antagonistic forces, non-sorcerers who generate curses and the structure of jujutsu society also play hostile roles. By creating curses they can’t exorcize themselves, non-sorcerers put additional pressure on sorcerers, especially young ones like Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto.

Likewise, the rules of jujutsu society generally forbid non-sorcerers from learning about the jujutsu world, meaning nothing can be done to mitigate the creation of Cursed Spirits.

Disclaimer: The following section will contain anime spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Shibuya Incident arc antagonists

In terms of the Shibuya Incident arc, analyzing the antagonists is much more straightforward. At the onset of the arc, the antagonists are Suguru Geto’s group of allies, consisting of Cursed Spirits Mahito, Jogo, Hanami, and Dagon. Eventually, Sukuna also becomes an antagonistic force, though one not aligned with Geto’s group and one that is more generally chaotic rather than specifically inimical.

One can argue that Suguru Geto is the chief antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 as the group’s leader, even above Mahito. However, as fans will come to learn in the final episodes of the second season, Geto isn’t actually Geto at all and is instead ancient sorcerer Kenjaku. As a result, Kenjaku can be considered the true antagonist of both the Shibuya Incident arc and the series overall, given the role he’s played thus far.

