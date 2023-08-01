One Piece Chapter 1089 spoilers: Vegapunk York contacts the Marines as aftermath of Lulusia Kingdom attack revealed

One Piece Chapter 1089’s alleged spoilers were leaked on Monday, July 31, 2023, bringing with them unofficial confirmation of the series’ return to Egghead Island. Unfortunately, they also bring news of a break week for the entire Weekly Shonen Jump publication, meaning fans won’t get another chapter until the second half of August.

Nevertheless, One Piece Chapter 1089’s alleged leaked info suggests that readers will be left with an exciting set of developments heading into this break week for Shueisha’s magazine. Most exciting is an apparent confirmation of a return to Egghead, where fans will likely stay as the so-called Egghead Incident begins and plays out entirely.

One Piece Chapter 1089 also excitingly gives readers a look at the aftermath of the attack on the Lulusia Kingdom, which bears eerie similarities to another infamous island in the series.

Overall, it appears that author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda is leaving fans with plenty to discuss and consider heading into the Weekly Shonen Jump break week.

One Piece Chapter 1089 sees Vegapunk York plead for the Gorosei’s assistance once more

Spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1089’s spoilers claim that the issue begins with people around the world reacting to the news about Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp. This will most likely include the general public and a few people who are close to Garp, such as Dadan, Sengoku, and other friends and colleagues from the years gone by.

The issue then allegedly discusses the news about “disasters occurring around the world,” which is certainly an eerie statement. Even eerier is that this is followed by news about the Lulusia Kingdom’s disappearance. Allegedly, there’s a giant hole in the sea where Lulusia used to be, and the sea levels around it are now “elevated.”

While the spoilers don’t elaborate on the “disasters” being discussed, their being mentioned just before the Lulusia Kingdom suggests that the two incidents may be related. Likewise, this could suggest that Imu and the Gorosei have been attacking other rebellious islands and nations.

In any case, the spoilers then claim that One Piece Chapter 1089 returns to Egghead Island.

At Egghead Island, fans are seeing a lot of Vice Admirals arriving alongside Admiral Kizaru and Gorosei member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. The group is discussing how to go about blocking all potential exits from the island. It’s unclear how many Marines are present, but each Vice Admiral likely brought a ship’s worth of soldiers with them.

One Piece Chapter 1089’s alleged spoilers then claim that there’s a small flashback that focuses on Dr. Vegapunk, Sentomaru, and Admiral Kizaru. This will most likely explain how and when Vegapunk first found Sentomaru and reveal Kizaru’s involvement there.

The alleged spoilers allege that the issue ends with Vegapunk York calling the Gorosei and asking them to save her from Luffy. This is then followed by a double page of the Straw Hats, possibly suggesting that the group has reunited by the chapter’s end. However, with spoilers not specifying this, such a claim is still wholly speculative.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

