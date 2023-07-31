One Piece chapter 1089 hints: Lulusia Kingdom info confirmed as Gorosei Devil Fruit appearance is teased

With the issue’s release week finally at hand after a short one-week break for the series, One Piece chapter 1089’s spoiler process began this morning with the release of story hints. However, fans saw lead series leaker Redon take a unique approach to the hints process for this installment, confirming a very brief set of spoilers while still releasing his hints.

While the confirmed spoilers are relatively minor compared to what the hints are teasing to be in store for fans, they nevertheless help to paint a picture of the issue’s focus. Likewise, it seems that although fans will be returning to Egghead Island in some capacity in One Piece chapter 1089, focus will also be shifted to other areas of the series’ world.

Nevertheless, the currently available hints for One Piece chapter 1089 from Redon suggest that the Egghead Island focus will still be incredibly exciting. Hostage situations, Devil Fruit transformations from a Gorosei member, and more, all seem set to be major plotlines in the series’ upcoming release.

One Piece chapter 1089 set to provide key updates worldwide before diving into the Egghead incident

Brief spoilers

We see something about the disappearance of lulusia. There is a giant hole where lulusia was. And the sea levels around it are elevated SPOILERS Onepiece 1089We see something about the disappearance of lulusia. There is a giant hole where lulusia was. And the sea levels around it are elevated pic.twitter.com/C8z9pU1yQS

As mentioned above, Redon’s One Piece chapter 1089 hint process also gave birth to some very brief confirmed spoilers focused on the Lulusia Kingdom. Fellow leaker Pewpiece first leaked the info focused on Lulusia, with Redon later collaborating while still in the middle of his own process of dropping hints.

According to these confirmed spoilers, the chapter shows fans “something about” the Lulusia Kingdom’s disappearance. The spoilers also claim that there’s a giant hole in the sea where the Kingdom of Lulusia used to be, and that the sea level has risen around it. This is obviously reminiscent of the island of Enies Lobby, which is essentially a jetty of an island that sits above a massive hole in the sea, with water constantly and ceaselessly rushing in.

Hints

As for Redon’s One Piece chapter 1089 hints, the first non-Lulusia hint was posted to Redon’s Twitter account at roughly 7 am Eastern Standard Time (EST). The hint in question features a GIF of a woman with a sword at her throat, her hands seemingly bound behind her back, based on her posture and the positioning of her shoulders and arms. The sword at her throat also appears to have blood on its tip.

This hint most likely suggests that the upcoming issue will see one of the women of the Straw Hats or allied with the Straw Hats be taken hostage by someone. While the Marines are the most likely culprits, the Blackbeard Pirates were also recently shown to be nearby Egghead. It also makes sense for the Blackbeard Pirates to take a Straw Hat hostage, exchanging them for Poneglyph rubbings and other information.

The next One Piece Chapter 1089 hint features a large group sitting around a campfire, all cheering with what appear to be various cans and bottles of beer. This hint was posted to Redon’s Twitter at roughly 8:40 am EST, and also features a GIF description of “Camping Hanging Out.” More likely than not, however, this is being used to communicate a sort of cheer or celebration in the issue’s events.

The most likely candidates to partake in such activities would obviously be the Straw Hat Pirates, who are known to celebrate for various circumstances, even when pressure is high. Likewise, the most likely reasons they would be celebrating are either due to some sort of small victory (such as finding Vegapunk) or for potentially welcoming a new crew member.

The third and final hint for One Piece chapter 1089 as of this article’s writing features a GIF of a bull with Hindu imagery surrounding it. The bull is also wearing some sort of hat and also has intricate decorations on its face. The hint was posted to Redon’s Twitter at roughly 9:30 am EST on Monday, July 31.

This hint most likely reference is the fact that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn of the Gorosei is expected to have a Devil Fruit power which transforms him into a bull-like creature. However, being used in the context of hints for the upcoming issue specifically suggests that fans may see Saturn transform into this creature, or, at least, get confirmation of the above.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

