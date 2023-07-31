One Piece chapter 1089: Major spoilers to expect

With the series’ break week over, fans are just days away from seeing the spoilers for the upcoming One Piece chapter 1089 online. While the next official release for Eiichiro Oda’s series won’t be available to read until Monday, August 7, 2023, spoilers should give fans a good idea of what to expect.

Likewise, anticipation for such information is high with One Piece chapter 1089 set to finally return fans to Egghead Island and the Straw Hats after several issues away. With the Marine forces having finally arrived at the island, fans seem set to dive into an exciting and action-packed conclusion to the first arc of the series’ final saga.

While Oda will no doubt subvert readers’ expectations in the best of ways, there are a few expected focuses of One Piece chapter 1089 that fans can likely find. An update on the Straw Hats, establishing the exact size and strength of the Marine force, and more are going to be a part of the upcoming issue.

One Piece chapter 1089 likely to give general overview of Egghead Island situation before the action starts

Dblove2 @dblove02 pic.twitter.com/EyJYtK3aP4 I’m still adamant that the egghead incident is related to the grand fleet in some way. The anime version even says they cause a major incident #ONEPIECE1089

One of the most surefire things fans can count on in One Piece chapter 1089 is a focus on the size and strength of the Marine force, which just arrived at Egghead Island. Fans will also likely be shown any big names from the Marines who showed up, including the already revealed Admiral Kizaru and Gorosei member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

Similarly, the issue may touch on the Blackbeard Pirates, who previously seen approaching the Egghead Island. This will occur regardless of whether or not they made it to Egghead before the Marines, with their imminent arrival being the major cliffhanger when fans last left Egghead.

From here onwards, One Piece chapter 1089 will likely go into a brief recap of the Straw Hats’ current locations and statuses. With the group currently scattered, the arrival and subsequent assault of the Marine forces could create a deadly situation for the series’ central crew.

WeeklyLeaks @WeeklyLeaks_ #ONEPIECE



- Chapter 1089 tips start on Sunday!



Are we just returning to EggHead or is there something else #ONEPIECE 1089- Chapter 1089 tips start on Sunday!Are we just returning to EggHead or is there something else

Similarly, fans may see one of the Straw Hats request that the crew regroup, especially if one of the group’s leading members is alerted to the Marine presence. However, given how the so-called “Egghead Incident” has been teased thus far, a fight between the Straw Hats and the Marines is almost certain to break out.

One Piece chapter 1089 may also give an update on Dr. Vegapunk, especially with Nico Robin’s group heading to his current position last fans saw. Fans may even see the upcoming issue focus on their arrival to the basement laboratory and subsequent fight against Vegapunk York, who was revealed as a traitor to the Vegapunk “family.”

In addition to the major focuses mentioned above, fans can expect One Piece chapter 1089 to provide some sort of tease as to what the Marines’ plans are. More specifically, fans may learn whether or not Admiral Kizaru is in possession of a Golden Transponder Snail, which would allow him to initiate a Buster Call. With how heavily the Egghead arc has tied into Robin’s past, such an outcome isn’t out of the question.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

