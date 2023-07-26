One Piece chapter 1089 leaked preview hints at a major development with the Straw Hat Pirates

The spoiler cycle for One Piece chapter 1089 has finally begun, with the leaked preview of the upcoming chapter hinting at the outbreak of a major incident that will shake the world. At the center of this incident are the Straw Hat Pirates and their captain, Monkey D. Luffy.

The previous chapter ended with the headline that the Emperor of the Sea, Straw Hat Luffy, had barricaded himself within the future island Egghead. Thus, the major incident that the leaked preview of chapter 1089 might refers to is the Egghead Island conflict, where Jayhgarcia Saturn and Admiral Kizaru close in on the Straw Hats.

What the preview says about the upcoming chapter, explored

One Piece chapter 1089 is set to be released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am JST. The spoiler cycle for the chapter has begun earlier than expected, increasing excitement among fans. The preview of chapter 1089 was revealed on July 26, stating:

The preview hasn't revealed any concrete information about what chapter 1089 will feature, but when put into context with the events of the previous chapter, an educated guess can be made. The preview hints at the Straw Hat Pirates being at the center of a major incident that will be big enough to shake the world.

It can only be a reference to Straw Hats finally clashing with Jaygarcia Saturn, Admiral Kizaru, and their enormous fleet. The navy has been slowly getting closer to Egghead Island, meaning a clash is inevitable. The Straw Hats and Vegapunk will be met with the full force of the navy.

All other storylines in the Egghead arc have concluded, with Eustass Kid, Trafalgar Law, and Monkey D. Garp being dealt devastating blows. It will all be up to Luffy and his crew now to escape Egghead Island without any casualties. The major incident referenced in the preview could very well be a hint at the Straw Hats meeting an ominous fate.

Chapter 1088 concluded with the headline that Luffy had barricaded himself within the future island Egghead, where he faces a siege of the island against the navy. It makes it clear that One Piece chapter 1089 will take place on Egghead Island and will see Luffy and his crew finally face Kizaru and Saturn.

Conclusion

The preview for chapter 1089 has made fans eager for the chapter, as they finally hope to see Luffy in action again. In his opposition stand Admiral Kizaru, Gorosei Jaygarcia Saturn, and a huge naval fleet.

The Blackbeard Pirates are also at Egghead, which means that a conflict involving Emperors and high-level Government officials is about to begin. This might be the major incident that will change the world of One Piece forever.

