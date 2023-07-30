One Piece 1071 preview teases the glory of Gear 5, Luffy vs. Kaido's epic showdown

One Piece episode 1070 broke the internet with the hype around Luffy's Gear 5 awakening reaching unforeseen heights. In the episode, Zunesha hears the Drums of Liberation after 800 long years and announces that Joy Boy has returned.

The episode ends with steam coming out of Luffy's body as his hair turns white, finally giving the indication of Luffy going Gear 5.

A preview of One Piece episode 1071 also teased Luffy's Gear 5 awakening. The preview featured scenes from Gear 5 Luffy's upcoming battle with Emperor Kaido, hyping up fans further for what will go down as one of the most iconic episodes in the history of anime.

One Piece 1071 preview features Luffy going Gear 5 and fighting against Kaido

One Piece 1071 preview has floored fans, with glimpses of Luffy's Gear 5 reveal making them even more hyped for the upcoming episode. In the preview, Gear 5 Luffy returns as the Warrior of Liberation and punches Kaido into the ground with his awakened powers.

Kaido has a comical look on his face in the preview and at one point his eyes roll out of his face like it does in a cartoon. Eiichiro Oda mentioned in the past that he took inspiration for Gear 5 from Tom and Jerry and one glimpse from the preview all but proves the validity of his statement.

Episode 1071, titled, Luffy's Peak - Attained! Gear 5, will see Luffy rise up from the dead, awakening his Mythical Zoan devil fruit, Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. This'll unlock his Gear 5 transformation, a form that gives him superior strength, speed, and durability. Luffy is able to fight with utmost freedom in this awakened form.

Luffy's Gear 5 transformation almost has comical powers and makes him capable of enduring serious hits from Kaido without any real damage. Luffy has an arsenal of outlandish attacks in this form which he can use to outmaneuver Kaido and best him in ways the villain can't even fathom.

Eiichiro Oda introduced Gear 5 in One Piece chapter 1044, which is now the most-viewed chapter in the history of manga. Ever since its introduction, fans have been waiting to see the form be animated and they're very close to their goal.

One Piece episode 1071 will be an internet-breaking episode as it'll animate Gear 5, one of the most iconic transformations of all time. Fans will be hoping that animators excel themselves for episode 1071 and give the world a masterpiece impossible that will forever be remembered.

One Piece 1070 summary

Episode 1070 saw Kaido defeat Luffy with a devastating blow and break the news of his death to the rebel alliance. The alliance stands in an unwinnable situation and Nami refuses to accept that Luffy is dead. Meanwhile, Kid and Law in their injured state prepare to make the last stand against Kaido.

Momonosuke believes the situation is hopeless and tries to flee as Yamato tries to convince him that they should keep fighting. At this point, Zunesha tells him that he hears the Drums of Liberation for the first time in 800 long years which means that Joy Boy has finally arrived.

The episode ends with Luffy's heart beating once again, as steam comes out of his body and his hair turns white. A smile is seen spreading across his face, with Gear 5 awakening being set into motion.

