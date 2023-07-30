One Piece episode 1070: Kaido's victory confirmed, Momonosuke tries to flee, and Joy Boy returns

One Piece episode 1070, titled Luffy Defeated?! The Determination of the Left Behind, was released on July 30, 2023. In the previous episode, fans saw Guernica receiving an urgent order from the higher-ups, promptly carrying it out. The battle between Luffy and Kaido took a twist when Guernica intervened. Fans were horrified to witness Kaido's devastating blow that brought Luffy crashing to the ground.

In One Piece episode 1070, it is confirmed whether Luffy has lost the battle or if he will be able to recover and fight again. The outcome will determine the future of the raiders seeking to overthrow Kaido, as well as the future of the Wano people.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece episode 1070 gives a glimpse of Luffy's Gear 5

Kaido is livid

Kaido (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1070 opens with Luffy falling to the ground, knocked unconscious by Kaido's devastating blow. As air escapes from Luffy's mouth, his body rises into the air before crashing down again. Momonosuke and others realize that Luffy's voice is now gone. The narrator then declares Kaido as the victor of the battle.

However, the Yonko is far from pleased with this victory, as it was brought about by Guernica's interference. As a result, he decides to punish the CP0 agent for his actions.

Raiders react to Luffy's death

Nami (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1070, the fire at Onigashima continues to spread. Kawamatsu orders the samurai to find an escape route to avoid burning to death. Suddenly, Kaido makes an appearance, claiming that Luffy is dead and demanding Momonosuke's surrender. Everyone who was part of the raid is dismayed, with Kid and Law admitting they had deluded themselves into thinking they could win the battle.

Upon hearing the devastating news, Chopper, Tama, and Nami break down in tears. Seeing that everyone is still in denial, Kaido further attacks them with energy blasts. Still, Marco encourages everyone not to give up.

Kaido's plan for Wano

Law and Kid (Image via Toei)

Next, in One Piece episode 1070, Kaido declares that Onigashima will now land on Wano, converting the country into a giant weapons factory. He aims to make everyone's lives miserable for rising against him.

Kaido then orders his subordinates to bring Momonosuke to him. The fight between the raiders and the Animal Kingdom Pirates starts again as nobody is willing to back down. Law and Kid, especially, are too tired to keep fighting but they do not stop.

Momonosuke tries to flee

Yamato (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1070 then turns to Momonosuke, who is desperate to flee because he sees no hope in fighting someone whom even Luffy could not defeat. He would rather not throw away any more lives by continuing to fight.

On the other hand, Yamato is convinced that they should continue fighting until their last breath. To him, it is the way of the samurai. He firmly believes that surrendering will not save anyone, as they would remain enslaved by Kaido until death. This seems to convince Momonosuke.

Luffy returns to life

Luffy (Image via Toei)

At this point in One Piece episode 1070, Momonosuke hears Zunesha's voice reaching out to him. Zunesha says that he is now able to hear the drums of liberation for the first time in 800 years. He is sure that Joy Boy has returned and is in Onigashima.

Simultaneously, the episode shows Luffy's heart starting to beat again, and steam coming out from his body. His hair starts to turn white, and the episode ends with him grinning.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1069

Guernica (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, Guernica, still in shock from witnessing Maha's defeat, received a surprising order from the Five Elders to take down Luffy immediately. But before that, he got ambushed by Drake, though Drake ended up losing the fight. The battle between Raizo and Fukurokuju also reached its end as Fukurokuju collapsed. Jinbe appeared and offered to help Raizo.

Meanwhile, the intense duel between Luffy and Kaido continued. Luffy kept fighting to dethrone Kaido, who cruelly withheld necessities such as food and water from the people of Wano. However, he admitted that he did not have much energy left to continue in Gear 4.

The final clash between the two resulted in Kaido dealing a devastating blow to Luffy, knocking him out. However, this was only because Guernica deliberately distracted Luffy, preventing him from striking Kaido.

