One Piece Live-Action actress claims Nami is the strongest Straw Hat Pirate

The One Piece Live-Action series has been the talk of the town. This is arguably one of the most anticipated live-action adaptations of all time. Serious concerns were raised over this decision since the anime series is notoriously famous for characters having wonky and disproportionate designs. As such, anime getting live-action adaptations have had a bad track record, and adapting such a series had the entire animanga community worried.

However, the One Piece Live-Action certainly impressed a large chunk of the audience with its trailer, and since then, the expectations have only risen. That being said, a recent interview with GamesRadar+ revealed some fascinating information about Nami’s actor Emily Rudd.

A rather bold claim was made by the One Piece Live-Action actor, stating that Nami was the strongest character in the Straw Hat Pirate crew. Here's a deeper dive into this interview to understand more about Emily Rudd as an actor.

One Piece Live-Action: Taking a look at Emily Rudd’s response to a question regarding the Straw Hat crew members

A still from the live-action adaptation of One Piece featuring Emily Rudd playing Nami (Image via Netflix)

GamesRadar+ conducted an interview in which Emily Rudd, Nami’s voice actor responded to a few questions. The interaction was quite entertaining, and it was as though Nami herself was taking part in the interview. It’s safe to say that the casting choice for Nami is absolutely spot on.

The interviewer asked a rather difficult question to Emily Rudd. They asked her who she thought the strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirate crew was. The answer seems to have shocked the fanbase, and rightfully so.

“If I'm talking current, only one of the Straw Hats is one of the Four Emperors, so. [long pause] And I'm not gonna say who, just in case. But if I have to talk about our crew, I'm going to say Nami, because she's the boss, like we said," she said.

Rudd continued:

"Who controls the money? Who navigates the ship? You can't get anywhere without her and you can't buy anything without her, like, you're stuck, I'm sorry."

The actress did a splendid job in not giving away spoilers because she acknowledges the passion with which fans follow the series. The One Piece Live-Action actor went on to state that Nami was the strongest member of the crew during the earlier parts of the series.

Strength doesn’t necessarily mean physical strength. Even though Monkey D. Luffy was the captain of the ship, it was Nami who was in charge of most things. She controlled and regulated the resources while navigating to the right places as well.

A collage of instances where Nami disciplines members of the Straw Hat crew (Image via Reddit thread r/OnePiece)

Nami’s contributions to the crew will most likely be captured accurately in the One Piece Live-Action series. Nami’s persistence and tenacity also helped some of the members focus on the task at hand when they are distracted.

The very fact that Luffy and his crew were able to get on the Grand Line and go to the desired places was due to Nami’s efforts. Not only was Emily Rudd’s response undeniable, but she also managed to garner fans’ love and affection for her.

The One Piece Live-Action adaptation is certainly getting popular as the days progress and the bar has been set quite high. This series will be released on August 31, 2023. It will be only available on Netflix since it is an exclusive series produced by the aforementioned streaming platform.

