Who plays Nami in One Piece live-action? Explained

With the release of the full-length trailer for the One Piece live-action series recently, fans are now discussing Netflix’s adaptation online. While there are some differences to the show from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, fans are happy with the cast and production of the series.

One specific casting that fans have been praising is that of Emily Rudd as Nami, who is seemingly set to play a larger role than the character does in the source material. Fans were able to pick up on this via One Piece live-action’s latest full-length trailer, which showed her present at Shells Town when Zoro is freed and joins the crew.

Fans of the original manga and those who’ll see the series via Netflix’s adaptation are growing curious on who Rudd is. While she's an experienced actress with several exciting credits to her name, it’s fair to say that her role as Nami in the One Piece live-action series is her biggest one yet.

One Piece live-action trailer rearranges the events of Nami’s introduction, with actress Emily Rudd playing the role

Emily Ellen Rudd is an American actress, who is now set to play Nami in the upcoming One Piece live-action adaptation series. One of Rudd’s other most notable roles also comes from a Netflix series, this being the Fear Street horror film trilogy, where Rudd appears in the second and third part.

Born on February 24, 1993, Rudd’s oldest acting credits date back to the 2013 music video for the song Three Headed Woman by Boy & Bear. Her first non-music credit came in 2014, in which she played 'Girl' in a short film titled Secret Santa. Following this, her first role in a large-scale production came in the television movie Sea Change. Here, she played Miranda Merchant.

Other television credits for Rudd beyond the One Piece live-action series include Kim in Electric Dreams, Ella Hopkins in The Romanoffs, Heidi in Dynasty, and Clara in Hunters. She played the roles of Kim and Ella were for one episode each, while her oter credits see her as Heidi and Clara lasted for four and seven episodes each, respectively. As of now, her role as Nami is currently the only television credit she has listed as a “main role.”

As for film credits, Rudd played Cindy Berman in Netflix’s Fear Street film trilogy. Moreover, she was also credited in the role of Abigail in the series’ third part. Her only other film credit includes 2022’s Moonshot, in which Rudd played Ginny.

As mentioned above, part of the curiousity in who Rudd is and what credits she has to her name stems from the One Piece live-action’s apparent reordering of events. In the latest trailer for the series, she can be seen standing alongside Luffy and Zoro, presumably at Shells Town.

In the manga, Luffy only meets Zoro here, with Nami’s introduction coming later. While fans aren’t necessarily upset about this change, it has certainly led fans to be interested in Rudd’s experience and capabilities, given Nami’s apparent larger presence in the live-action adaptation.

