Who is Inaki Godoy? One Piece Live Action's Luffy, explored

Inaki Godoy and One Piece Live Action series have been the topics of discussion within the anime and manga community for a while now. This live-action adaptation of the popular animanga series not only boasts of an incredibly high budget but also managed to garner a ton of attention ahead of its release. Netflix TUDUM also promoted this series, and the excitement has reached a fever pitch.

One of the most common comments that one could see on social media platforms was the fact that Netflix managed to nail the casting for the live-action adaptation. The actors look quite similar to the characters despite One Piece being known for goofy character designs.

That being said, this is the perfect time to revisit the actor Inaki Godoy, who has been cast in the latest One Piece live-action adaptation by Netflix.

Inaki Godoy from the One Piece Live Action series has acted in several flicks

Inaki Godoy is a 19-year-old Mexican actor, born in Mexico City. He will play the role of Monkey D. Luffy in the upcoming One Piece live-action adaptation by Netflix. He has acted in a few movies and series in the past; notable ones being MexZombies, La Querida Del Centauro, and The Imperfects. Additionally, Inaki Godoy also played a supporting role in Quién mató a Sara? (Who Killed Sara?).

However, this actor shot to fame when he was cast as Monkey D. Luffy in the One Piece Live Action series. While fans are aware of the track record that live-action adaptations have, they are quite hopeful about this one. Inaki Godoy seems to be quite excited to play the role of Luffy, and he gave some interesting pointers during his interview with Decider.

During this interview, he stated his approach towards mimicking a character like Luffy, and what he has done to accurately portray him. He said:

"How can I translate this rubber-man into live action? In those cases, I really used the anime and manga for reference and I literally tried to replicate the way this guy [Luffy] fights. I can see how this guy fights. Why wouldn’t I use that as a reference?"

He further said:

"When he throws a punch and he takes it back, he puts his hand on his bicep or his shoulder. So, if he does that, I should do that too, right? And when he’s about to throw a punch, sometimes he lifts up his leg. I just tried to look for those little details in the original product"

Coming to the trailer, fans were quite happy with how the One Piece Live Action turned out, especially the way Luffy was portrayed in the series. Popular anime content creator, Gigguk, is well-known for his negative views on live-action adaptations. Despite that, he said:

"I think the casting choices for all of the characters were absolutely perfect I don't know how they did it but they somehow found actors and actresses that so perfectly encapsulate the energy of all of the characters that they're playing."

This could be said for Luffy in particular. It is safe to say that Inaki Godoy is putting in effort to make this a faithful adaptation. Another interesting aspect of this young actor is his efforts to work with Alopecia. His sister suffers from this condition, which is why he tries to spread awareness about this condition.

