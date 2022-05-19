Who Killed Sara? Season 3 ending explained: Will Alex find the truth about Sara?

Who Killed Sara? the highly anticipated and intriguing Mexican thriller series returned with Season 3, reportedly the last season of the series. Season 3 will air on May 18 (Wednesday), 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Fans of the show have been buzzing with excitement ever since the announcement of its renewal for a 3rd season was made. Viewers of the show were eagerly waiting to see how the absorbing and mysterious story would further unfold as Season 2 ended with a number of thrilling cliffhangers.

Chronicling the mystery behind Sara's death, the 3rd season did not disappoint - it matched the show's established complexity. In fact, with each episode, Season 3 became more riveting.

Since its release, it has already started to gain a lot of positive responses from both critics and the audience. Let's dig deep to find out how the story ended.

The ending of Who Killed Sara? explained

Did Sara die in the parachute crash?

Season 3 of Who Killed Sara? answered one of the biggest questions of the series, which was whether Sara died after her parachute crashed. The answer is a no.

As revealed in the final episode of Season 3, titled, 'What Did You Do, Sara?', Sara was in a critical condition and was admitted to the hospital after the crash. She was then taken to the Medusa Center for treatment by Dr. Reinaldo, who created the Medusa Center to perform gruesome experiments on individuals.

She was kept there when she gave birth to her daughter Lucia, who was taken away from her mother and held at the center.

What happened to Sara, and how did Alex find out the truth about Sara?

The final episode of Who Killed Sara? Season 3 sees Alex kidnapping and confronting Tonya, the right hand of Dr. Reinaldo, to find out the truth about Sara. Tonya finally reveals what happened to Sara.

At the center, where Sara was kept after her parachute accident, Dr. Reinaldo performed torturous experiments on her. It became so unbearable for Sara that she took her own life by stabbing herself with a knife. Tonya gives him the location of Sara's grave, reveals the center's location, and tells him that Lucia is also kept there.

After learning the devastating truth, Alex rushes to the Medusa Center with deadly weapons to avenge the death of his sister and rescue Lucia.

How did the story end?

At the end of Season 3 of the show, Who Killed Sara? the audience can witness Alex attacking the center, where he finally finds Dr. Reinaldo and finishes him for what he did to Sara and numerous other victims.

Meanwhile, Daniela, Chema, and Lucia escaped and reunited with Rodolfo and Elisa. However, one of the guards shoots Rodolfo, and he, unfortunately, dies there. Ceaser killed the guard and rushed to find Alex.

In the end, Ceaser takes all the blame on himself, including the blame for the murder of Dr. Reinaldo.

The very last scene of the series sees Alex, Elisa, Chema, and Lucia visiting the gravesite of Sara before they give their lives a fresh start.

Don't forget to watch Who Killed Sara? Season 3 is streaming on Netflix from May 18 (Wednesday), 2022.

