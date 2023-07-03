One Piece fans saved from manga drought by Nami's birthday celebrations

With the One Piece manga currently on hiatus as mangaka Eiichiro Oda recovers from surgery for his astigmatism, fans are beginning to feel the content drought. Thankfully, the hiatus will end this week, with next week set to begin the spoiler process for chapter 1087 soon.

That being said, the hiatus period has been devoid of any One Piece content whatsoever. The week after the hiatus began, fans saw the trailer premiere and release date announced for Netflix’s live-action adaptation series. The series’ television anime adaptation has also been premiering some of its most exciting episodes yet, especially over the last two weeks.

Fans are now getting yet another break from the content drought in the form of a birthday celebration for one of One Piece’s most beloved characters. This is none other than Straw Hat navigator Nami, whose birthday fans are happily celebrating on social media platforms like Twitter.

Nami’s birthday elates One Piece fans as series’ manga material drought nears its end

As one of the most beloved characters in the entire One Piece series, it’s unsurprising to see fans showing out in online droves to celebrate the arrival of Nami's birthday. As a central character and arguably the star of one of the series’ most beloved (and earliest) arcs overall, it makes sense why so many are sharing their love for Nami today, i.e., July 3.

Official accounts associated with the series such as the Toei Animation and English series account have shared celebration posts with images of her from the series. However, fans are taking a different approach as they have been sharing everything from cosplays to fanart to their favorite Nami scenes from the anime and manga.

One Piece @OnePieceAnime HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO NAMI! 🧡 She's the one and only navigator for Luffy, and today is her birthday!HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO NAMI! 🧡 She's the one and only navigator for Luffy, and today is her birthday! 🎂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO NAMI! 🧡 https://t.co/IPLIyOEGRx

PRIxMAL @PRIxMAL786

Happy birthday to the world's best navigator



#Nami #onepiece Kimono NamiHappy birthday to the world's best navigator Kimono Nami 🌸Happy birthday to the world's best navigator 💕#Nami #onepiece https://t.co/PDLAT8g5mp

Nami was first introduced in One Piece as the third member of Luffy’s Straw Hat Pirate crew. However, it was eventually revealed that she was using the group, stealing from and betraying them when the time was right. After an emotional and heartfelt battle, in which Luffy, Sanji, Zoro, and Usopp fight to free her hometown of Cocyasi Village, she joins the crew in complete sincerity.

One of the reasons why Nami’s origins are so significant is that her appearance in Arlong Park arc made many fans fall in love with the series. Moreover, there is also a specific moment in the aforementioned arc which is particularly favorite to all fans. However, in an effort to avoid spoilers (even as old as they are), this article will avoid discussing said moment in detail.

In any case, it’s clear that Nami's role in Arlong Park arc in One Piece has helped create a foundational legacy for her as a character, who remains influential even today. Her overall depth as a character and her devotion to Luffy’s dreams, even in the face of death, only serve to build on top of this excellent and seemingly unshakable foundation.

While Nami is taking more of a backseat role in the contemporary anime installments, fans can expect her to reappear upon the manga’s return in mid-July. Although not officially confirmed, many fans are expecting Nami and her fellow Straw Hats to once again become the starring focus of the manga series now that the Reverie flashback is over.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes