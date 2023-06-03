One Piece: Nami's 10 best outfits, ranked

Ranking high in all of One Piece's popularity polls, "Cat Burglar" Nami is one of the most appreciated characters in the series. Despite being one of the less powerful members of the Straw Hat Pirates, Nami is crucial for the success of their journey due to her smartness and navigational skills.

She is the third person to join the crew after Luffy and Zoro, although her intent was to rob them to ransom Cocoyashi Village from Arlong, and it could be said that she legitimately joined them only after they saved the village.

A young woman with orange hair and brown eyes, Nami is considered to be absolutely beautiful. Throughout the series, her clothing frequently changes, as does her hairstyle. Follow this thread to see the ten best outfits that Nami has worn in One Piece.

The 10 best looks of Nami throughout One Piece, ranked from the simplest to the most fancy

10) Arlong Park

Nami in her Arlong Park outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The Arlong Park Arc marks a major moment for Nami, as it shed light on her background and created the conditions for her to free the Cocoyashi Village with the decisive help of their new comrades, the Straw Hat Pirates.

During the arc, her outfit consisted of a green camisole with dark green flower shapes, tight black pants with two yellow rings on the sides, and high-heeled sandals. Nami also wore Luffy's straw hat for a while, before returning it to him.

Before departing with the Straw Hats, Nami covered her Arlong Pirates tattoo, which she tried to remove by stabbing her own arm, with a new tattoo which was a cross between a tangerine and a pinwheel, in honor of Bell-Mère and Genzo. She also began to wear a bracelet which Nojiko gave her.

9) Raid on Onigashima (beginning)

Nami in her initial Onigashima outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As an attempt to infiltrate Onigashima, Kinemon used his Devil Fruit abilities to disguise all the members of the alliance, changing their clothes into the typical attires of the low-ranked Beasts Pirates.

Nami's individual outfit featured armored shoulder pads, a purple feather boa, and devil horns. This apparently weird combination actually looked very nice on the orange-haired navigator.

8) Thriller Bark (wedding dress)

Nami in her wedding dress as seen in Thriller Bark (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Fans never stopped speculating on Nami's possible love interest in the series, which most identify in none other than Luffy. Looking forward to this, fans have already witnessed Nami wearing a wedding dress during the Thriller Bark Arc.

Dressed as a bride, Nami looked absolutely beautiful. However, it was all part of Absalom's attempt to kidnap and marry her. Luckily, Sanji arrived in time to stop him, thwarting his plans with a brutal beating. Nami then took her own revenge by inflicting the final blow on Absalom.

7) Enies Lobby

Nami in her Enies Lobby outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

While on the "Puffing Tom" Sea Train, Nami changed her outfit into the clothes she wore for the Enies Lobby Arc. Paulie from the Galley-la Company was especially embarrassed at the sight of Nami's more revealing garment.

This apparel included high-heeled sandals, a brown blouse that exposes her abdomen, and a pale blue, pleated mini-skirt. She also had on a blue denim jacket, which was eventually pierced, causing Nami to be pinned down, thereby prompting her to eventually get out of it in order to run away.

6) Water Seven

Nami in her Water Seven outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Perhaps as a consequence of her impoverished childhood, Nami has always been greedy. She will do almost anything for money and treasures. She has put her comrades in debt over trivial matters, and takes control of money owned by the crew.

In Water Seven, she was especially happy as the Straw Hats exchanged the gold they obtained in Skypiea with an enormous sum of cash. However, this soon turned into despair when the Franky Family stole all the money from Usopp.

Her attire included a dark blue, short-sleeved shirt with a light blue tie. She complemented the top with a white pleated skirt with golden rings on the sides and dark blue high heel sandals.

5) Orange Town and Syrup Village

Nami as seen in her first outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Nami's original outfit will always be iconic, as it's the apparel in which she was first introduced in the series. Just a mere look at that outfit evokes a sense of nostalgia among One Piece fans.

The outfit is very simple, but graceful, as it exalts Nami's natural cuteness without being too flashy. She wore a shirt with sleeves long enough to cover her shoulders, an orange miniskirt, and brown high-heeled boots. She had short hair with a curled strand over the left side of her face.

4) Wano Country (beginning)

Nami in her initial Wano outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During the Wano Arc, each of the Straw Hats received a Japanese-themed outfit to blend with the island's residents. The arc indeed painted a beautiful picture of the typical Japanese atmosphere, making it the island's main theme to pay homage to Eiichiro Oda's native culture.

Despite being a young woman, Nami looked very natural in this traditional attire. Her clothes included a baby blue kimono with an orange sash. She also wore a pair of sandals with short white socks.

3) Whole Cake Island

Nami in her Whole Cake Island outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In Whole Cake Island, Nami went along with Luffy, Brook, and Chopper to retrieve Sanji, who allegedly left the crew to marry one of Big Mom's daughters. During the arc, Nami wore a corset skirt and blouse.

With this fresh and straightforward look, she resembled a "pretzel girl".

2) Arabasta

Nami in her Arabasta outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The arc set in Arabasta is widely considered one of the best in the entire One Piece series. The attire worn by Nami during this part of the story was very appreciated as well.

Nami wore a blue and purple halter top with a pink shroud, a long white skirt with some blue details, and her high-heeled sandals. Combining this garment with her natural appeal, Nami resembled a beautiful belly-dancer.

Wearing this outfit, Nami had her first 1v1 fight in the series against Miss Doublefinger, one of the most dangerous assassins in the Baroque Works. The outfit perfectly coordinated with Arabasta's atmosphere, establishing a connection between the location and Nami's own traits.

1) Zou

Nami in her Zou outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In Zou, Nami befriended Wanda, a canine Mink. As a sign of mutual friendship, they exchanged clothes, with Wanda getting Nami's Fish-Man Island apparel, and the latter obtaining the former's dress, which was revealed to be a national treasure of Zou.

This garment consisted of a sleeveless purple dress covered in fancy pearls. This outfit looked absolutey stunning on Nami, making her seem like a princess. She let her hair loose, and wore her typical high-heeled sandals, although she was also seen barefoot at one point.

The pearls, as well as the sophisticated features of the dress, suited Nami perfectly, even tying very well with her love for precious objects. Undoubtedly, this is the best outfit that Nami has ever worn in One Piece.

Final thoughts

After the time skip, Nami's appearance slightly changed (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The adoptive daughter of Bell-mère and the adoptive sister of Nojiko, Nami also considers Genzo her adoptive father. She was deeply affected by her adoptive mother's death and the other terrible moments she experienced due to Arlong's evil deeds.

She finally buried those painful memories after joining the Straw Hat Pirates. One of the prettiest female characters in the series, a recurring joke is Nami claiming she is a refined and fashionable lady, while others say that her preference for revealing fashion and her strong temper make her bad-mannered.

Poll : 0 votes