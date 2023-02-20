One Piece: Top 10 strongest characters in Skypiea, ranked

The Skypiea arc is one of the most entertaining sgements of One Piece. Featuring entertaining adventures and fierce fights, it perfectly embodies the spirit of Eiichiro Oda's record-breaking series.

The arc follows the Straw Hat Pirates embarking on a journey in search of the treasure after they hear tales regarding a lost city of gold. Once they arrive in Skypiea, they get involved in the three-way battle between the Skypieans, the Shandians, and Enel's God Army. On that note, this article will feature the ten strongest characters who have had an active role in the Skypiea arc, ranked from weakest to strongest.

From Gan Fall to Enel: The 10 most powerful characters in One Piece's Skypiea arc, ranked weakest to strongest

10) Gan Fall

Gan Fall (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A selfless and kind old man, Gan Fall was the God of Skypiea, i.e., the ruler of the country, before being usurped by Enel. When the Straw Hat Pirates arrived on the island, he became a helpful ally for them.

Known as "Knight of the Sky," Gan Fall rides Pierre, a pet bird who ate a Devil Fruit, to fly at high speed around Skypiea. While his old age weakened him compared to when he was in his prime, he remains an accomplished fighter.

Relying on an Impact Dial and a javelin, as well as on Pierre's support, Gan Fall was able to fight on equal grounds with Shura, Enel's second strongest subordinate. However, Shura eventually ended up overpowering him.

9) Nico Robin

Nico Robin, as seen in Skypiea (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After being sought after by the World Government since childhood, Nico Robin decided to join Crocodile's Baroque Works. However, upon meeting Luffy, she decided to help him fight Crocodile.

At the end of the Arabasta arc, Robin joined the Straw Hat Pirates, becoming the crew's archeologist. Owing to the powers of the Flower-Flower Fruit, Robin has proved to be a dangerous fighter for most foes.

Robin's Devil Fruit allows her to sprout duplicates of her body parts or entire body from any surface within range. During the Skypiea arc, Robin used this ability to defeat Yama brutally, who is Enel's fifth strongest subordinate.

8) Satori

Satori (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Satori was among Enel's Priests, who subjected the intruders of Skypiea to a challenge. The test that was given to Satori, the Ordeal of Balls, had a 10% survival rate, implying that he was Enel's third strongest subordinate, just below Ohm and Shura.

He is confident in his abilities but will immediately panic if put in trouble. Satori has some proficiency with Observation Haki, allowing him to dodge incoming attacks. Moreover, he uses Surprise Clouds and Impact Dials to injure his enemies.

Satori challenged Luffy, Sanji, and Usopp. The three Straw Hats underestimated him, which led to him having the upper hand against them. However, Luffy managed to restrain Satori, allowing Sanji to give him a fatal blow.

7) Sanji

Sanji, as seen in Skypiea (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The cook of the Straw Hat Pirates, Sanji is the third strongest fighter in the crew. He is a skilled martial artist who only uses his kicks to fight. During the Skypiea arc, he fought against Satori, the third strongest subordinate of Enel.

Sanji also attempted to fight Enel but was easily defeated. However, before getting annihilated, he managed to save Usop and Nami and mess with Enel's Ark Maxim, resulting in a crucial disruption to the latter's plans.

Given that Sanji needed Luffy's help to beat Satori, it seems unlikely that he would be able to win a 1v1 fight against stronger foes such as Shura, let alone Ohm or Wyper. Since he lacks in long-range attacks, he would find it challenging to hit them.

6) Shura

Shura (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Shura was one of Enel's Priests. His test, the Ordeal of Strings, had a 3% survival rate, hinting at him being Enel's second strongest subordinate, only below Ohm. However, he demonstrated good skills with Observation Haki.

Riding a giant bird called Fuza, Shura could fly at high speed and perform attacks with an incendiary javelin. Fuza supported his owner by breathing fire over his enemies. Shura could also trap his foes with long and almost invisible String Clouds.

Shura beat Chopper easily, and after a demanding battle, he managed to overpower Gan Fall. However, despite his various abilities, Shura was defeated by Wyper, who struck him with a powerful hit of his Reject Dial.

5) Ohm

Ohm (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Ohm was the strongest of Enel's Priests. His test, the Ordeal of Iron, had an impressive 0% survival rate, and he wields the Eisen Whip, a sword made of Iron Cloud. Although this substance has the hardness and sharpness of iron, it can move freely, enabling him to manipulate the blade's shape. Combining this ability with his Observation Haki, Ohm can foresee his foes and hit them even at a great distance.

In battle, Ohm is assisted by Holy, a giant dog whom he trained in hand-to-hand combat to an exceptional degree. He easily defeated Chopper, which is a notable feat considering that he was able to beat Gedatsu, a fellow Priest.

Exploiting his versatility, Ohm was able to give some trouble to Roronoa Zoro. However, he was brutally crushed when the green-haired Straw Hat unleashed his Three Sword Style: 108 Pound Ho. The attack deflected Ohm's Eisen Whip and annihilated him.

4) Wyper

Wyper (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A direct descendant of Kalgara, Wyper is the leader of the Shandia warriors. Initially an enemy of the Straw Hat Pirates, he later became their ally. Impressively enough, Wyper's strength was comparable to Luffy's and Zoro's.

With regard to endurance, he even exceeded them. Wyper was able to use his Reject Dial three times without dying, while a regular fighter normally dies with a single try. He also endured several techniques from Enel's Rumble-Rumble Fruit.

Wyper's Burn Bazooka can fire an enormous blast of white-blue flames. He also uses Skate-type Wavers to boost his kicks and swiftly attack his opponents. Being equipped with Seastone, Wyper can even hit Logia-class Fruit users.

After defeating Shura, the Shandia warrior clashed equally with Luffy and Zoro in two separate 1v1 fights. With a combination of Seastone and Reject Dial, he struck down Enel, but the latter used his Devil Fruit powers to revive himself.

Wyper failed to put down Enel, but his showcase of endurance and determination remains impressive. Moreover, he later combined his strength with Zoro's to destroy the Giant Jack, an immense beanstalk.

3) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro, as seen in Skypiea (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Zoro is Luffy's right-hand man and the second-in-command of the Straw Hat Pirates. He aims to become the World's Strongest Swordsman. In the previous arc, Zoro proved himself to be close in strength to Luffy, even fighting him to a standstill.

While in Arabasta, he developed the ability to cut steel, Zoro learnt to perform flying slashes in Skypiea. Swinging the sword with enough force and speed to create a compressed air blade, he was able to cut opponents even at long distances.

Using this new technique, Zoro defeated Braham, one of the strongest Shandia warriors, as well as Ohm, Enel's most powerful subordinate. After clashing with Wyper, Zoro challenged Enel.

Being unable to hit Logia users, Zoro had no chance of winning against Enel. After getting struck with Enel's devastating techniques, the green-haired swordsman got up and teamed up with Wyper. Joining their efforts, the two destroyed the enormous Giant Jack, providing valuable support for Luffy.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy, as seen in Skypiea (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Luffy is the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, who aims to find the infamous One Piece and become the King of Pirates. Despite his goofy attitude, Luffy is a fearsome brawler with great endurance and remarkable physical strength. Owing to the Gom-Gom Fruit (which has recently been revealed to be the Human-Human Model: Nika), Luffy's body has rubber-like properties which enhance his speed and power, as well as increase his unpredictability.

At the beginning of the Skypiea arc, Luffy faced Satori along with Usopp and Sanji, helping the latter to land a fatal blow on Enel's subordinate. Successively, Luffy fought Wyper, but the two were equally matched.

Exploiting the advantages of his rubber body, which acted as a natural insulator to lightning, Luffy managed to beat Enel, despite being overall inferior to him. Apart from the Straw Hat Pirates' captain being immune to Enel's attacks, he was able to bypass his Logia defense and hit him.

Twisting his arm around the a giant golden ball, Luffy gathered all his might and struck Enel, sending him smashing against the Golden Bell of Shandora. The event marked Enel's crushing defeat.

1) Enel

Enel, one of One Piece's most iconic villains (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The self-imposed tyrannical God of Skypiea, Enel aimed to reach the Fairy Vearth, a legendary land in the sky. With no regard for any form of life other than his own, Enel fully considers himself a divine being who has the right to do whatever the pleases.

Enel has remarkable mastery of the Observation Haki, a power that in Skypiea is often referred to as "Mantra." However, he is overconfident, which makes him prone to lose his temper and his focus. Owing to the Rumble-Rumble Fruit, Enel has control over lightning. He can transform his body into it and move at lightning speed and strike his foes with devastating bolts.

Possessing a Logia-class Devil Fruit, Enel was far above the paygrade of every character featured in One Piece's Skypiea arc. However, he ended up losing against Luffy, whose rubber body was immune to lightning.

Final Thoughts

The Skypiea Arc featured cool fights and epic moments (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

With regards to individual strength, Enel was far stronger than any other character featured in One Piece's Skypiea arc. Combining a refined Observation Haki and the usage of a fearsome Logia-class Devil Fruit, he was on a whole different level.

However, thanks to a favorable matchup, Luffy was able to beat him. Exploiting the natural advantage of rubber over lightning, as well as Enel's delirium of omnipotence, Luffy managed to inflict a crushing defeat on him.

Aside from this highly specific interaction of powers, Enel was objectively stronger. Below his rank are Luffy, Zoro, and Wyper. The three were equally matched against each other, implying that they were extremely close in strength.

Other prominent fighters emphasized in the arc were Enel's most powerful subordinates, Ohm (0% survival rate), and Shura (3% survival rate). Below them is Sanji, the third strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Satori (10% survival rate) would have likely been a close opponent for Nico Robin. Other fighters who were worthy of being mentioned in Skypiea were Gan Fall, Chopper, Gedatsu (50% survival rate), Braham, and Yama.

