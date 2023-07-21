Is Riko Amanai dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? The status of the Star Plasma Vessel explained

Riko Amanai, one of the most pivotal characters of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, was met with a tragic end in the third episode of the series released on July 20, 2023. The episode saw a drastic change in the storyline, as the seemingly slice-of-life-themed episode turned upside down in a flash.

Toji Fushiguro's plan to subdue the Gojo and eliminate the Star Plasma Vessel worked, as he skewered Gojo with his sensational techniques, and shot a bullet to end Riko Amanai's life at the end of the episode.

The much-anticipated episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's Hidden Inventory Arc saw Riko Amanai's death in the most tragic way. However, is Riko dead in the true sense? Considering the fact that she doesn't have the overpowering reverse cursed technique to heal herself, and received a bullet straight to her head, it's the only logical conclusion.

However, the episode had enough symbolism to foreshadow Riko Amanai's death. This article explains whether Riko is truly dead, and if so, then how it was foreshadowed with an interesting symbolism.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 saw Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel's death

Riko as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via Mappa)

Following the much-anticipated episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the fans of the series have one question- Is Riko dead? The simple answer to the question is yes, she has passed away.

Riko Amanai, also known as the Star Plasma Vessel, was dragged into the corrupted politics of the Jujutsu World. She was chosen as the next vessel for the Master Tengen.

As it was mentioned in the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, Master Tengen, one of the most important characters, is required to be merged with a new vessel every five hundred years.

Otherwise, he could evolve into a higher being, and potentially become a threat to humanity, if he were to lose his rationality in the process. That's why, every five hundred years, a vessel is chosen with whom he could merge and live eternally.

Riko, the next Star Plasma Vessel (Image via MAPPA)

Riko's fate was doomed from the start. She was chosen as the Star Plasma Vessel. The merger ceremony would mean that her existence as Riko would have ceased to exist.

Despite that, she fully accepted her fate. However, the Vessel was targeted by two groups: Curse user sect Q group, and Time Vessel Association 'religious' group.

The latter group wanted to eliminate the vessel simply because they revered Master Tengen as a God-like figure, and felt that if the merger was to take place, Master Tengen's revered figure would have been tainted. Thus, they hired Toji Fushiguro, the sorcerer killer, to end the life of Riko, the vessel.

Toji Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 (Image via MAPPA)

Meanwhile, under Master Tengen's instruction, Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru were chosen to escort Riko Amanai safely from possible threats of the two groups. Even though both Gojo and Geto easily toppled the cursed users from the 'Q' group, Toji Fushiguro, the sorcerer killer's master plan worked.

He obliterated Gojo Satoru in a one-on-one battle and ended the life of Riko Amanai in a single shot to the head. That's why, fans have been asking, 'Is Riko dead?'. As already answered before, Riko doesn't have the required RCT to heal herself, therefore, yes, she has truly died.

Riko Amanai's death was foreshadowed through a fish imagery in Jujutsu Kaisen

Kyle Anime Scouter @kylescouter

This fish has the characteristic of straying into places where it cannot normally live and dying on the spot.



So it shows Riko…



#JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/aY0O4H399F The fish next to Riko is a dead migratory fish.This fish has the characteristic of straying into places where it cannot normally live and dying on the spot.So it shows Riko…

The Fish imagery shown in the flashback to Riko's childhood was a significant foreshadowing of her eventual fate. The episode saw Riko visiting an aquarium, and looking at several fishes. There was one fish with black stripes, which is known as a migratory fish.

It's noted that this particular fish has a characteristic of going to places where it cannot live, and eventually dies. Riko and that migratory fish in the same frame was a major hint that she was also moving toward her eventual demise.

Furthermore, in Japanese, the fish is described as 死滅回遊魚, which is similar to the Japanese name of Culling Game - 死滅回遊. Thus, it's believed that MAPPA was not only foreshadowing Riko's death through the imagery but providing a teaser for something more.

In the end, it's safe to say that Riko Amanai's life was cut short by a single bullet from Toji Fushiguro. She was an unfortunate victim of the dark politics of the Jujutsu World. Her death will bring a significant change in the storyline of Jujutsu Kaisen, as the destiny of two other characters will see a massive turn.

