Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 is set to be broadcasted at 11.56 pm JST on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Japan. The episode will be available on the NBS/TBS channel and will be simulcasted on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a delay at 10 AM PT on Thursday, July 20.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Cour 1 adapts the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc, alternatively known as Gojo’s Past arc, which is set a decade before the commencement of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. If all goes according to the manga, Episode 3 will feature the introduction of the first years.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 release time

Gojo saves Riko (Image via MAPPA)

To reiterate, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 11.56 pm JST on Thursday, July 20, 2023. As seen from the previous episodes, the English-subtitled version will be internationally simulcasted after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, July 20

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, July 20

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, July 20

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, July 20

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, July 20

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, July 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, July 21

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 streaming details

Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai (image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 will be broadcasted on NBS/TBS in Japan. It will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe, and on Netflix in India and other South East Asian countries. Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China.

Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel will also make the episode available in India as well as Thailand. A subscription will be necessary for watching the episode on each of these platforms save for Ani-One’s YouTube channel.

A brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2

Misato Kuroi in action (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2, Gojo and Geto defeated the members of Q and forced them to disband. They met the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, and her caretaker Misato Kuroi. Later, they took Riko to school under Master Tengen’s orders, where she was pursued by two sorcerers. It appeared that Riko’s contract had been put on the dark web with a bounty of 30 million yen and a time limit of 48 hours.

This was revealed to be the deed of Toji Fushiguro, who planned to tire out Gojo and his companions by making them face innumerable bounty hunters. Back at the school, Gojo and Geto rescued Riko and each defeated one sorcerer. However, Kuroi was kidnapped.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3

Toji when asked about Megumi (image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 will likely adapt chapters 70-72 of the manga. that would mean that the main battle of this arc between the protagonists and the antagonist will begin in this episode. Toji Fushiguro, who has become an enigma to the anime-only viewer by this point, especially after the mention of Megumi, will finally show his true colors.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 will also reveal Gojo and Geto's Juniors, one of whom should be very familiar to the viewers. If Director Goshozono continues to follow manga chronology, then the episode should end with a major cliffhanger.

