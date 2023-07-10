Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Netflix? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is off to a phenomenal start. The first episode of this season was well-received by fans all over the world, and MAPPA continues to maintain the high standards that they set back in season 1. The first episode did a splendid job in setting the tone, providing context for the progression of the plot, and giving equal amounts of screen time to Gojo, Geto, Mei Mei, and Utahime.

Naturally, fans were eager to know more about the streaming platforms that have the second installment in their catalog. Most fans had an important question - Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 available on Netflix? The answer to that is - yes, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is available on Netflix in select regions.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 other than Netflix?

Crunchyroll acquired the global rights to stream the second season, making it accessible for fans to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on the platform. Despite Crunchyroll acquiring the streaming rights to the series, not all regions have access to the aforementioned streaming platform. Meanwhile, Netflix is streaming this series in select regions. Viewers in the Asian region can also watch it on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

However, Ani-One Asia will not stream the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen for free, despite the channel being known for providing free content. All the aforementioned platforms charge a membership fee for accessing the platform. Fans will thus have to avail of their paid services to watch the latest episodes of season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 release details

As per the release schedule maintained by the series, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 will be released on July 13, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. As stated earlier, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll globally and on Netflix in select regions. Viewers in Japan can watch the broadcast on NBS/TBS channel. The release time for various regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, July 13

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, July 13

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, July 13

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, July 13

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, July 13

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, July 14

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, July 14

This season’s first cour will adapt Gojo’s Past arc. As seen in episode 1, the arc shows the high school life that Gojo, Geto, Shoko, and Utahime led. This arc will show Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto Suguru embarking on a rather sensitive mission, with the first episode ironing out the details.

As such, Master Tengen requires the Star Plasma Vessel to stop himself from evolving. The evolution could result in him becoming a threat to humanity, and his efforts are crucial in maintaining the jujutsu world. Geto and Gojo thus need to escort the Star Plasma Vessel safely. While it might be seemingly easy to the likes of Gojo, it might not be all smooth sailing for the fan-favorite duo.

