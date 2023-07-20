Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 is set to be broadcasted at 11.56 pm JST on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 AM PT on Thursday, July 27.

The previous episode ended on a shocking cliffhanger. If all goes according to the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 will feature the ending of the Hidden Inventory sub-arc and the conclusion to the battle between Toji Fushiguro and Satoru Gojo.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 release time

Riko Amanai will not appear in Episode 4 (Image via MAPPA)

To reiterate, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 11.56 pm JST on Thursday, July 20, 2023. As seen from the previous episodes, the English-subtitled version will be internationally simulcasted after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, July 20

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, July 20

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, July 20

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, July 20

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, July 20

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, July 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, July 21

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 streaming details

Satoru Gojo using Blue in Episode 3 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 will be broadcasted on NBS/TBS in Japan. It will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe, and on Netflix in India and other South East Asian countries. Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China.

Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel will also make the episode available in India as well as Thailand. A subscription will be necessary for watching the episode on each of these platforms save for Ani-One’s YouTube channel.

A brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3

Gojo as a child (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3, titled “Hidden Inventory Part 3,” Gojo and Geto rescue Kuroi from the kidnappers at Okinawa and spend the rest of the 48 hours there to wait out the bounty hunters. Their juniors Yu Haibara and Kento Nanami, both first-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High, also come to Okinawa to provide support.

After the 48 hours are over, the group returns to Jujutsu High, where Toji Fushiguro was lying in wait and immediately stabs Gojo. Geto takes the two women to Master Tengen while Gojo fought Toji despite his wounded condition. However, Gojo’s impressive attacks failed to subdue Toji, who used the Inverted Spear of Heaven to stab the boy through his throat and head.

At the Tombs of the Star Corridor, Geto gave Amanai the opportunity to return home with Kuroi, promising her that he and Gojo had long decided to never force her into the merger. Trusting Geto’s words, Amanai agreed to go home when Toji appeared there and killed her with a single shot. He then informed a shocked Geto that he had killed Satoru Gojo.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4

Episode 4 will feature Geto's anger at Gojo's assumed demise (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 will likely adapt chapters 73- 75 of the manga, which will feature the final parts of the Hidden Inventory sub-arc, and allow episode 5 to begin the Premature Death sub-arc. The episode is set to feature another great battle, this time between Suguru Geto and Toji Fushiguro, which will showcase their respective strengths.

Gojo’s fate will also be revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4. Given that season 2 has shown a flashback thus far, and viewers have already seen Gojo alive and well in season 1, the question is not if he will survive Toji’s attack. Rather, the question is how he survived Toji’s attack, and what happened afterward. The answer to both of these questions should be adequately provided by episode 4.

