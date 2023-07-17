Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 is set to release on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following the appearance of Infinite Void by Mahoraga in the previous chapter, fans are concerned for Satoru Gojo’s safety. In fact, many readers are already calling Ryomen Sukuna the victor, asserting that such a declaration will be made in the upcoming installment.

As of now, there has been no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 available. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling when these will be released. Even when released, there’s a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events. Thankfully, fans have the officially confirmed release information for the next installment.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 set to make or break Gojo’s chances of victory with Mahoraga now fully in play

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, July 31, at 12 am JST. This means a daytime release on Sunday, July 30, for most international fans. Select global readers will instead see the issue release in the early morning hours of July 31, just like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, July 30

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, July 30

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, July 30

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, July 30

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 30

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, July 30

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, July 31

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, July 31

Chapter 229 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 began with both Gojo and Sukuna opening their Domain Expansions, making Yuji Itadori and the other spectators worry. However, the group concluded that Gojo can still win if he can destroy Malevolent Shrine in three minutes or less with his own Domain, Infinite Void, still up.

The chapter then saw Gojo relentlessly rush to Sukuna, aware of the aforementioned victory condition himself. The two’s Domains then broke at the same time, with Sukuna coming out with a grievous injury on his face. Gojo and Sukuna then opened their Domain Expansions once again, but Yuta Okkotsu and the others suspected that Gojo’s was slightly faster.

Gojo then confirmed this to be the case, with his Infinite Void being less than a hundredth of a second faster than Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine. This was due to Sukuna using Reverse Cursed Technique to heal briefly before activating his Domain. However, just as Unlimited Void had hit, Sukuna summonged Mahoraga, who appeared and adapted to Infinite Void before breaking the Domain entirely.

What to expect (speculative)

With Mahoraga now in play, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 will likely see Satoru Gojo begin to play a truly desperate game against Sukuna in an effort to walk away victorious. However, this will be difficult to do, especially with Mahoraga having already adapted to Infinite Void, arguably the strongest and most overpowering tool in Gojo's vast arsenal.

On the other hand, Sukuna will likely summon additional shikigami to fight alongside Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230. This would almost certainly be to the effect of cementing Sukuna’s victory rather than giving Gojo a chance to come back. If additional shikigami are summoned and shown to be working alongside Mahoraga, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 may mark the beginning of the end for one of the series’ most beloved characters.

