One Piece chapter 1088 hints suggest Garp getting help from an unexpected source

With the announcement of no-break week following the series’ return issue last week, fans are now excitedly awaiting spoilers for One Piece chapter 1088 with its release week at hand. Thankfully, the series’ spoiler process is fairly regular, and is expected to go through the usual motions this week without any significant delay or alterations.

This was further suggested by the release of hints for One Piece chapter 1088 over the last 24 hours, coming from lead series leaker and Twitter user Redon (@Mugiwara_23). Typically, Redon posts hints that are a mix of reactionary images to the issue’s events, as well as commentary on the events of the chapter itself.

Excitingly, a majority of the One Piece chapter 1088 hints released by the time of this article’s writing seem to comment on the actual events of the issue, which appear incredibly exciting. If these hints are anything to go by, readers are in for an exciting and suspenseful chapter, which will seemingly make an unexpected shift in perspective before its end.

One Piece chapter 1088 seemingly set to see Garp and SWORD saved before returning to Egghead Island

Hints

The first hint for One Piece chapter 1088 was released at 3:22 pm Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, July 16, 2023 by Redon via his Twitter account. The hint in question is fairly simple, featuring a puppet from the SML YouTube video series screaming “no” in a looped GIF. The puppet in question is the character Roy Gethard from the series.

At its most basic level, the hint is seemingly a reactionary one from Redon, commenting on some unfortunate development from the issue’s events which has upset Redon and might distress fans as well. However, others are interpreting this as potentially commenting on Koby during the issue, likening his current situation to Luffy’s at Marineford. Likewise, this could suggest that Koby gets some kind of power up in the issue, possibly even Conqueror’s Haki.

The next One Piece chapter 1088 hint was posted on Monday, July 17, 2023, just after 1 am EST, and is yet another seemingly straightforward hint. The GIF used for this hint features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on a WWE TV program, seemingly looking at something or someone offscreen with a straight face before smiling.

Many fans seem to agree that this is suggestive of allies appearing at Hachinosu to help Garp and the rest of SWORD, most likely in a disguised or not obvious way. This would explain why the GIF starts out showing The Rock with a straight face that eventually turns into a smile. The GIF’s description of “Happy The Rock” provides additional support to this interpretation.

Such an assessment is further supported by the next One Piece chapter 1088 hint, which is yet another straightforward clue, that was posted on Monday, July 17, 2023, at roughly 7 am EST. The GIF in question shows a boat running aground on shore, not stopping at all once it actually hits land and begins to beach itself.

Many fans seemingly agree that this is representative of a second Marine ship beyond Garp’s arriving at Hachinosu Island, likely to the effect of saving Garp and the others. This will also presumably create a distraction, which allows the SWORD members and rescued prisoners on Garp’s ship to escape, as well as Garp and the others still on Hachinosu.

The fourth hint for One Piece chapter 1088 was posted on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 5 am EST, and is much more simple and straightforward than the first three hints. This hint features a GIF which just uses the words “insane honesty,” with the description for the GIF reading “Honesty Text GIF.”

Many fans are interpreting this in one of two predominant ways. The first is that some character in the issue reveals or says something that is either brutally honest or very significant to the series’ lore, hence the “insane” in “insane honesty.” The second is that Redon actually meant to find a GIF which read “insane honestly” rather than “honesty,” and that he’s simply commenting on the issue’s quality here.

The fifth and final hint for One Piece chapter 1088 as of this article’s writing was posted on Monday, July 17, 2023, just after 10 am EST. This hint is very simple, featuring a shot of Luffy and the East Blue Straw Hats from the anime series’ first opening theme sequence.

Unsurprisingly, predominant interpretation is that this means a return to Egghead is coming, with secondary interpretations focusing on this possibly referencing the issue’s color spread.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.