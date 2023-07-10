One Piece chapter 1087 hints: Strong Marine presence teased in "unbelievable" chapter

After a month-long hiatus, author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda and his flagship manga series are finally set to return with the highly anticipated One Piece chapter 1087 next week. While the issue doesn’t officially release until Monday, July 17, 2023 at 12 am Japanese Standard Time, fans will see the spoiler process for the issue begin and progress throughout the week.

In fact, the series’ typical spoiler process has already begun for One Piece chapter 1087, with the release of lead series leaker Redon’s GIF and image hints. For those unaware, Redon typically posts these hints before spoilers drop, in order to tease fans with the quality of the issue and the events that unfold within.

Likewise, Redon’s latest events seemingly promise an exciting and “unbelievable” chapter with a key appearance in the form of a strong Marine presence. It seems that even a Buster Call, a demonstration of the Marines’ full strength, may be in play, given what Redon has posted for the One Piece chapter 1087 hints so far.

One Piece chapter 1087 hints promise Marine presence, seemingly tease a Buster Call set to come

Redon’s first hint for One Piece chapter 1087 was posted Sunday, July 9, 2023, at roughly 4 pm Eastern Standard Time. The hint in question is a GIF, which features the character George Costanza from the American sitcom series Seinfeld. In the GIF, George (played by Jason Alexander) is seen saying “that’s unbelievable,” with a seemingly worried look on his face.

More likely than not, Redon might be using this GIF to provide commentary on his personal reaction to the chapter, or what he expects the predominant reaction of fans to be to the chapter’s events. In any case, it’s clearly qualitative commentary on the upcoming issue itself rather than a tease on the actual plot events within.

Redon’s second hint for One Piece chapter 1087, however, seemingly provides commentary on the story itself. This second hint, posted at 5 am EST on Monday, July 10, features a GIF of a massive explosion going off, even taking the shape of a mushroom cloud in the end of the GIF.

In and of itself, the GIF could be providing commentary in either a qualitative or informative manner. However, given Redon’s latest hint, many are under the impression that this is meant to be representative of the Marines using a Buster Call. Likewise, with Egghead Island being the only location right now worthy of receiving a Buster Call level of Marine response, fans are also taking this to mean that a return to Egghead is imminent.

Redon’s third hint for One Piece chapter 1087, posted at 6:50 am EST on Monday, is undoubtedly one of the most confusing without the context of the issue’s events. The GIF features someone stabbing a knife into a couch before twisting it and pulling it out, most likely referencing some event within the issue itself.

Many fans are understandably taking this hint to mean that someone gets stabbed in the upcoming issue. However, what fans are seemingly split on is exactly who the GIF could be referring to by showing a couch being stabbed. Many fans are seemingly in agreement that Luffy in Bounce Man form is the most likely answer.

The fourth and latest hint from Redon for One Piece chapter 1087 was posted at 9:43 am EST on Monday, featuring a GIF of streamer ESAM saying the word “justice.” Many fans are taking this to mean that the Marines have a strong presence in the upcoming issue, given that they are the forces of “justice” within the series’ world.

Furthermore, as mentioned above, the obvious tease of a Marine presence within the issue has fans believing that the earlier explosion hint is referencing a Buster Call. Given that a Buster Call is meant to represent the strength of the Marines, essentially the strength of justice, this is a very logical conclusion. Despite being likely accurate, however, fans will have to wait for spoilers to be released in order to find out for sure if their guess is right.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

