40 Best Seinfeld-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

Fantasy football team names should be clever, witty, and interesting in a way that makes them stand out from the rest. One of the most popular themes for fantasy football is the comedy sitcom, Seinfeld.

Seinfeld is a unique show that follows the misadventures of Jerry Seinfeld and his friends George, Elaine, and Kramer.

Seinfeld is a 'show about nothing,' but it has some clever jokes and quotes that make it a preferred theme for fantasy football teams.

If you are looking for some inspiration to find the perfect name for your fantasy team, we are here to help you find one.

40 Seinfeld-inspired fantasy football team names:

Macho Headgames

The Moops

Kenny Rodger's Roasters

Schmoopie

The Braless Wonders

Tiny Fists of Fury

K UGER

Airport Pick Ups

No flakes, Only puffs

Cooper Kupp

Jon Voight's Vampires

Rhode Island Pigeons

Impressive Raymond

Massey Physique

Mrs. Phil's Parrots

The LA Generous Tippers

Mandelbaum's Maulers

Pensky's Potentials

John Cheever's Petters

The Metallic Squinks

The Restrained Jubilations

The Ithaca Flesh Wounders

Significant Shrinkage

The Cute Little Bastards

The assmen

The anti-dentites

The mulvas

The sexual camels

The urban sombreros

The vile weeds

The dingos ate your babies

The sponges

Man-Hands

The Mulvas

European Carry-All's

Blowhole Golfballs

The J Petermans

Kennedy Wedding Cake

Full Body Dry Heaves

Masters of Their Domains

The show is based on relatable events that happen in one's life, which is why it is one of the most preferred shows until now. Although the show ended in 1998, it still has a massive following, all thanks to TV reruns and OTT platforms.

What makes fantasy football so much fun?

Millions of people enjoy fantasy football every season as here you draft players to create your team. It is a format where you choose a squad and earn points depending on players' real-life performances in the NFL.

If you are a football enthusiast and have in-depth knowledge of the game, then you can put your knowledge to good use and earn some extra money from it. Fantasy leagues are often called cheaper forms of gambling as they can be addictive.

Fantasy games give you the rush to predict each player's performance and earn some cash for it. While it might sound interesting, the fun fact is that people usually lose more money than they earn from it.

Also, fantasy leagues give a reason to make every match interesting as you have invested in virtual players. So now you don't have to cheer for your favorite team; instead, you have to see how every player in your team is performing.

There are some good and extremely bad weekends, but if you are okay with it, fantasy football is definitely for you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht