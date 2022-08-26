40 Best Seinfeld-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

Fantasy football team names should be clever, witty, and interesting in a way that makes them stand out from the rest. One of the most popular themes for fantasy football is the comedy sitcom, Seinfeld.
Seinfeld is a unique show that follows the misadventures of Jerry Seinfeld and his friends George, Elaine, and Kramer.
Seinfeld is a 'show about nothing,' but it has some clever jokes and quotes that make it a preferred theme for fantasy football teams.
If you are looking for some inspiration to find the perfect name for your fantasy team, we are here to help you find one.
40 Seinfeld-inspired fantasy football team names:
- Macho Headgames
- The Moops
- Kenny Rodger's Roasters
- Schmoopie
- The Braless Wonders
- Tiny Fists of Fury
- K UGER
- Airport Pick Ups
- No flakes, Only puffs
- Cooper Kupp
- Jon Voight's Vampires
- Rhode Island Pigeons
- Impressive Raymond
- Massey Physique
- Mrs. Phil's Parrots
- The LA Generous Tippers
- Mandelbaum's Maulers
- Pensky's Potentials
- John Cheever's Petters
- The Metallic Squinks
- The Restrained Jubilations
- The Ithaca Flesh Wounders
- Significant Shrinkage
- The Cute Little Bastards
- The assmen
- The anti-dentites
- The mulvas
- The sexual camels
- The urban sombreros
- The vile weeds
- The dingos ate your babies
- The sponges
- Man-Hands
- European Carry-All's
- Blowhole Golfballs
- The J Petermans
- Kennedy Wedding Cake
- Full Body Dry Heaves
- Masters of Their Domains
The show is based on relatable events that happen in one's life, which is why it is one of the most preferred shows until now. Although the show ended in 1998, it still has a massive following, all thanks to TV reruns and OTT platforms.
What makes fantasy football so much fun?
Millions of people enjoy fantasy football every season as here you draft players to create your team. It is a format where you choose a squad and earn points depending on players' real-life performances in the NFL.
If you are a football enthusiast and have in-depth knowledge of the game, then you can put your knowledge to good use and earn some extra money from it. Fantasy leagues are often called cheaper forms of gambling as they can be addictive.
Fantasy games give you the rush to predict each player's performance and earn some cash for it. While it might sound interesting, the fun fact is that people usually lose more money than they earn from it.
Also, fantasy leagues give a reason to make every match interesting as you have invested in virtual players. So now you don't have to cheer for your favorite team; instead, you have to see how every player in your team is performing.
There are some good and extremely bad weekends, but if you are okay with it, fantasy football is definitely for you.