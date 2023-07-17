One Piece chapter 1088 spoilers: The battle at Hachinosu ends with an "unknown fate" for a major character

While the anticipation for chapter 1087 was high because it marked the series’ return from hiatus, it seems that the hype around One Piece chapter 1088 has dwarfed it. Following hints released on July 17, fans are more eager than ever to dive into the upcoming issue and its spoilers, learning what’s next for the battle at Hachinosu.

One Piece Chapter 1088’s spoilers did come out on Monday, as fans had expected them to per the series’ typical spoiler release process. Shockingly, the issue was much different than what fans were expecting, ending the battle at Hachinosu Island in an unexpected way.

Of equal shock to fans are the final moments of One Piece chapter 1088, which gave fans the long-desired return to Egghead Island. However, the context of this return may not be what fans had wanted, potentially spelling doom for the Straw Hats after the disastrous conclusion at Hachinosu.

One Piece chapter 1088 sees Garp fall to Kuzan, but it also emphasizes that his ultimate fate is “unknown”

One Piece chapter 1088’s spoilers were released by lead series leaker Redon, who posted them on the Arlong Park forum site for series’ fans. The spoilers were then reposted to Twitter and the WorstGen forum boards by various reputable accounts, such as Lance_Dragonite on WorstGen and @WorstGenHQ on Twitter.

The spoilers begin with the chapter's title, which is Last Lesson. It opens up Koby using a new attack called “Honesty Impact,” which isn’t described in any further detail beyond this. However, knowing that Koby doesn’t fight with weapons, the attack is most likely a hand-to-hand one that utilizes Armament Haki.

Kuzan, the former Admiral Aokiji, is then seen making an ice blade and piercing Garp while he’s surrounded by Blackbeard Pirates fodder. Garp laughs as the ice freezes him, similar to what happened in Ohara with Jaguar D. Saul, according to Redon. The spoilers don’t say this, but it can be presumed that Kuzan is also using the Ice Time Capsule, effectively defeating Garp but not killing him as seen with Saul’s survival of the attack.

Such an assumption is further supported by the next information to come from the One Piece chapter 1088 spoilers. As per Redon, the narrator then explains that the “Legendary Hero Garp” disappeared at Hachinosu following the battle there. The narrator then explains that Garp’s ultimate fate is “unknown,” rather than coming out and saying he’s dead.

While author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda may be delaying the reveal of Garp’s status to keep readers in suspense, this doesn’t fit with how the mangaka typically handles death. It would be more in Oda’s style to say Garp is dead, then eventually have him come back to life rather than keep fans in total suspense.

In any case, Garp’s ultimate fate at Hachinosu is currently unknown. Spoilers also show that the chapter moves away from Hachinosu, eliminating any chance of discovering Garp’s fate for certain in the near future. One Piece chapter 1088’s spoilers then end with the Marines arriving at Egghead Island.

In other news, the series will have another break next week, as per the spoilers.

