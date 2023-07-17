[WATCH] Massive update on Bayley following injury that forced WWE official to throw the 'X' symbol

A video update on WWE Superstar Bayley has come out shortly after she got injured at tonight's live event emanating from Salisbury.

At the Salisbury live event, The Role Model participated in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Women's Championship against Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair. At one point during the contest, Bayley injured her knee, and the referee had to throw the 'X' symbol.

Shortly after, a fan who was at the live event shared a video in which Bayley could be seen walking out of the arena on her own. The superstar was limping but didn't need crutches for support.

Check out the clip below:

abby @blisstatements UPDATE from my friend who is at the event: Bayley is able to walk on her own and is leaving the arena but is limping, no crutches or anything are with her

The WWE veteran missed about a year due to an injury in 2021-22

The 34-year-old suffered a torn ACL while she was training at the Performance Center in July 2021. This injury kept her out of action for about a year.

Femmes du Ring @FemmesduRing Lors du Live-Event #WWESalisbury , Bayley s’est blessée au genou lors du combat qui l’opposait à Asuka et Charlotte. Elle a été aperçue en titubant après le show.

Bayley finally made her big return to TV at SummerSlam 2022 and formed a stable with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Judging by the fan update, it seems like The Role Model's current injury isn't as serious as the previous one.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Bayley a speedy recovery, and here's hoping her injury isn't serious.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here