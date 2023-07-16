Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229: Gojo forces Sukuna to unleash Mahoraga after a mortal blow

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 was released earlier this weekend, bringing with it an exciting look at the next stage in Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna’s first and likely final fight. While Gojo has been bouncing back in recent issues, fans were unsure of what to expect from chapter 229, especially knowing how author and illustrator Gege Akutami likes to torture readers emotionally.

Given the events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229, however, it does indeed seem that Akutami has been setting readers up for emotional turmoil over recent weeks. While no deaths are implied, let alone confirmed, within chapter 229, the situation for Gojo in the chapter’s final pages is much different than what it was at the issue’s beginning.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 sees Gojo with his back against the wall after Sukuna’s latest move

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229: Advantages evaporated

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 begins with Yuta Okkotsu realizing that Satoru Gojo’s nose is bleeding, as seen at the end of the previous issue. Gojo immediately wipes the blood away as both he and Sukuna begin activating their Domain Expansions. Yuji Itadori points out that this occurred at the same time, prompting Angel to explain that Sukuna can indeed restore his burnt-out Cursed Technique with Reverse Cursed Technique, as Gojo did.

Hana Kurusu questions if Sukuna could do that all along or if he just figured it out. Astuya Kusakabe, meanwhile, points out that Gojo needs to damage Sukuna to the point where he can’t maintain his domain within the three minutes it’ll take for Sukuna to destroy Gojo’s Domain.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 sees Ieiri Shoko add that Gojo isn’t exactly on the ropes here and that if Sukuna is drawn into the Infinite Void for even a few seconds, he’ll be incapacitated. She then reiterates that if Gojo can destroy Malevolent Shrine within three minutes from now, he’ll win the fight.

Malevolent Shrine as seen in the series' anime

Gojo, meanwhile, continues laying into Sukuna, who eventually dodges the former briefly before being pulled back by the Limitless. Just as Gojo goes to attack Sukuna, the latter blocks the former's attack, seemingly causing a massive explosion of force that sends both flying backward from one another.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 then sees Kusakabe, Mei Mei, Ui Ui, and Choso comment on how stressful this fight is. Kasumi Miwa then points out how Gojo is seemingly stronger in terms of fighting within their Domain Expansions, leading Yuji to proclaim to himself that Gojo can win. As Yuji thinks this through, Gojo knocks Sukuna into a tree, prompting both to activate their Domain Expansions again.

However, Yuta and Higuruma seemingly notice something, prompting Kinji Hakari to ask what they saw. Yuta asserts that it’s possible that Gojo just expanded his Domain an instant earlier with an excited look on his face. Meanwhile, within their expansions, both the Malevolent Shrine and the Infinite Void are seen being activated.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 sees Gojo comment on how Sukuna was busy healing his body and was thus late in restoring his Cursed Technique. Despite the fact that this created a gap of less than a hundredth of a second in time, Gojo nevertheless was able to activate his Infinite Void first, causing it to land on Sukuna successfully.

With a fire in his eyes, Gojo then rushes at Sukuna, punching him hard in the chest as the Malevolent Shrine begins collapsing. The narrator adds that two minutes and forty seconds after their last Domain Expansions, Malevolent Shrine collapsed within Gojo’s Infinite Void Domain Expansion.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 sees Sukuna completely caught within the Infinite Void, motionless and bleeding, as Gojo charges at him. Gojo says he’s not done yet, and that he wants to bring Sukuna closer to death than Yuji was early on in the series by crushing his heart, lungs, and liver.

Mahoraga as seen in the series' manga

However, at that moment, Mahoraga’s wheel appears and clicks as Sukuna says the incantation to summon Mahoraga. The beast immediately appears in front of Gojo, who suspects that Mahoraga hasn’t had time to adapt to the Infinite Void, so he plans to destroy it in one shot with Cursed Technique Reversal, all while having a worried look on his face.

Unfortunately, Mahoraga raises his arm and swings his blade down into Gojo’s Domain, causing it to crack and subsequently shatter shortly thereafter. As Gojo cries out in disbelief, he realizes that Mahoraga has already adapted to Infinite Void. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 ends as a grinning Mahoraga stares Gojo down, with the series ending with an announcement of a break next week.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229: In summation

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 is an enthralling issue that sets up the stage for Sukuna and Gojo’s fight. With Mahoraga now summoned, their fight is likely coming to a close, with fans likely to see Sukuna continue to dominate Gojo in the upcoming issue.

If this latest issue is indeed Gojo’s final fighting moment for the series, it’s an incredibly impressive way to go out. By achieving what’s supposedly impossible several times over in this fight, Gojo has already established himself as a worthy rival to Sukuna and the strongest contemporary sorcerer.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

