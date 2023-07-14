Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2: Toji Fushiguro makes his first move against Gojo and Geto

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 was aired on Thursday, July 13, at 11:56 pm JST on MBS/TBS network in Japan. The episode was simulcasted around the globe about two hours later. It picked up from episode 1 and elaborately introduced Toji Fushiguro, Shiu Kong, Misato Kuroi, and Riko Amanai.

In the previous episode, second-year Jujutsu High students Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were given the task to escort the Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amanai, who is being hunted by soldiers of Organization Q and the Time Vessel Association, the latter of which tried to hire Toji Fushiguro.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 shows Sorcerer Killer Toji Fushiguro lay a trap for Gojo and Geto

Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 is titled Hidden Inventory Part 2, as it begins with Geto having defeated the Q soldier he was battling. As the soldier starts to brag about their strongest warrior Bayer, a text message from Gojo reveals that he has already defeated the individual in question.

After the unconscious Riko Amanai wakes up and immediately antagonizes both sorcerers, her caretaker Misato Kuroi appears at the scene. Riko seems to hold some lofty but misguided notions regarding her merger with Master Tengen, which culminates in the following quote:

“I am Master Tengen, and Master Tengen is me.”

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2: Toji Fushiguro’s trap

Toji's response to Kong (Image via MAPPA)

Elsewhere, Shiu Kong walks up to Toji Fushiguro in a racing arena, where he addresses the former as the “Sorcerer Killer.” Toji loses to bet he made but assures Shiu Kong that he will do the job. Kong asks after Megumi, but Toji could not remember who that is. Later, Toji announces a bounty on Riko’s head on the Jujutsu dark web with a time limit of 48 hours.

He uses the entirety of the 30 million Yen he has received from the Time Vessel Association as the reward for this bounty. He later explains to Kong that this would lure several sub-par Bounty hunters into attacking Riko, thus tiring out Gojo and his companions. However, since Gojo is on their side, Riko will not die since the boy is near-invincible. When Shiu Kong asks if Toji can kill Gojo, the Sorcerer-Killer seems unsure.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2: Gojo and Geto’s first battles

Geto in battle (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 then switches to Riko’s school. She insists on going to school, and Master Tengen wants her to enjoy a normal life as much as she can. Geto makes Gojo understands why allowing Riko to say proper goodbye is necessary, only for Kuroi to inform them that Riko is an orphan. Geto, who had set up surveillance spirits around the school, becomes aware that there are enemies there.

After they split up, Geto runs into an old Shikigami user, whom he summarily defeats using both his power and his intellect. Kuroi defeats one adversary with a broom as Geto finds out about the bounty on Riko. Meanwhile, Gojo locates Riko and takes her away after dazzling her classmates, but they are soon confronted with the same person whom Kuroi has defeated.

Gojo taking Riko to safety (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo reveals that the person can clone himself as several clones surround them. He effortlessly protects Riko, but when he goes to use Cursed Energy Reversal: Red, it does not work, forcing Gojo to physically defeat his opponent. However, soon after, Riko gets a message on her phone that shows a gagged and bound Kuroi, whom Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 last showed with Geto.

Final thoughts

Myamura @king_jin_woo Toji stumbling upon a stranger in Ep-2 is an extra scene written by Gege



Initially he wanted Toji to apologise for stepping on the remen but it ended up Toji intimidating the stranger lol Toji stumbling upon a stranger in Ep-2 is an extra scene written by GegeInitially he wanted Toji to apologise for stepping on the remen but it ended up Toji intimidating the stranger lol https://t.co/AfUYrtBX6g

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 makes certain elaborations during the beginning of the episode, putting Shoko’s disastrous explanation of her technique as a small gag scene in Gojo and Geto’s memory. Other than these, the episode does not take any wide liberties with the plot or the chronology, but it does change the settings a bit.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 also animates a scene of Toji knocking over and then stepping on someone’s ramen, which is taken from an extra scene drawn by mangaka Gege Akutami. However, the most interesting part for the anime-only viewers must be the mention of Megumi, who is the only Fushiguro they have actively seen in season 1.

Gojo and Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The episode also illustrates how fallible Gojo still is and how cunning Geto can be. Their friendship is also explored in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2, further solidifying the notion of Geto acting like Gojo’s moral and empathetic compass. Thus, it will be interesting to see how that relationship progresses in the next few episodes.

