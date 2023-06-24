Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Geto turn Evil? Explained

Right from the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen, the character of Geto Suguru has most certainly fascinated fans to a great extent. His intense hatred for the non-sorcerers, to the point that he's ready to kill everyone but the sorcerers, has a concrete reason. Once a bright Jujutsu High student, Geto Suguru's initial ideology is turned topsy turvy following a tragic incident.

Directed by Shota Goshozono, the upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen, which is under Studio MAPPA's production, is set to release on July 6, 2023. It will adapt the two most popular arcs from Gege Akutami's manga - the Hidden Inventory arc (aka Gojo's Past arc) and the Shibuya Incident arc. The former arc is particularly more interesting in the context of Geto as it is here that the true reason behind his change of heart is revealed.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Geto Suguru's change of heart in Jujutsu Kaisen was the result of a series of tragic events that happened one after the other

Mangaka Gege Akutami has carefully presented the character of Geto Suguru in Jujutsu Kaisen. In the Hidden Inventory arc, the story moves back to the time when Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru were friends and studied together in Tokyo Jujutsu High. One day, they were given a mission by Master Tengen to escort a girl named Riko Amanai, who is the Star Plasma Vessel.

Every five hundred years, Master Tengen must merge with a Star Plasma Vessel for his body to stabilize. Since his barrier techniques act as pillars for the Jujutsu world, he also has many enemies. Therefore, the heavy task of escorting Riko Amanai was given to the two strongest sorcerers at Tokyo Jujutsu High, Geto and Gojou.

In the Hidden Inventory arc, the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, was targeted by the curse user group Q and Time Vessel Organisation, the Star Religious Group. Here, Geto's ideologies prompted him to undertake this mission alongside his partner and classmate, Gojo.

Gojou Satouru and Geto Suguru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Mappa Studio)

However, the following events shattered all the beliefs Geto had. The death of Riko Amanai and Yu Haibara, his friend in Jujutsu High, and the conversation he had with Yuki Tsukomo - all contributed to his change of belief. Geto also developed a god complex that made him feel superior to the non-sorcerers, which is why he started identifying himself as a Messiah who would protect the powerless.

In the same arc, the conversation that took place between him and Yuki Tsukomo was a pivotal reason as well. It was Yuki who confirmed that the non-sorcerers or normal human beings are the ones who create curses through their negative energy. As such, the change in Geto's psyche was imminent, and all it required was a catalyst for him to choose the opposite side of the law. Strangely enough, the incident at the cursed village served as the last nail in the coffin.

While on a mission to stop a curse from ravaging a village, Geto found out that the villagers had kept two sorcerer girls in a cage, blaming them for the curse's actions. Witnessing the cruelty of the non-sorcerers, Geto murdered 112 villagers, freed the girls, and became an evil curse user. Moreover, he also killed his parents to prove his point.

Even though he developed a god complex, Geto understood the selfish miasma emanating from the human heart. Each clap at the death of Riko Amanai was like a needle to Geto's ears. Slowly but steadily, he desired a world without non-curse users, so he refused to be sacrificed by those that needed the help in the first place.

