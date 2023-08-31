Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shibuya Incident arc opening video leaked hours before release

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 set to begin its premiere on August 31, 2023, at 11.56 pm, fans were excited to witness the Shibuya Incident Arc. However, hours before its premiere, the opening theme song of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya Incident Arc was leaked online.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been split into two arcs - Hidden Inventory Arc and Shibuya Incident Arc. While the first arc was adapted within the first five episodes of the second season, the second arc is set to be adapted in the next 18 episodes of the anime. Fans had been waiting for this arc to be adapted for quite a long time, and now it's finally here.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shibuya Incident Arc opening theme video leaked online

With only a few hours left before the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya Incident Arc, the opening theme video got leaked online on X (formerly Twitter). As previously revealed, the opening theme song was performed by King Gnu and is titled SPECIALZ.

The opening theme video showed a parallel between the group of sorcerers and the group of curses, seemingly walking toward the impending battle location, i.e., Shibuya. The entire theme video was red and black color-themed, creating an ominous atmosphere around the upcoming arc.

The opening theme video also gave fans some foreshadowing by showcasing the Prison Realm. The Prison Realm is a special-grade cursed object that Pseudo-Geto will use to trap an important character in the upcoming arc. Additionally, the opening theme showcased several action scenes, hinting at the battles fans could witness in the upcoming episodes.

How fans reacted to the opening theme video leak

Fans loved the opening theme video animation as it matched well with the theme song. While fans did expect MAPPA to do a good job, they did not expect them to do it this well. Hence, they were surprised that an animation studio put this much effort into a theme video.

The point to be remembered is that the leak only featured the first minute of the theme video. With 30 seconds worth of content left, fans could witness greatness when the anime drops later today.

Meanwhile, some fans especially loved some of the transitions in the opening theme. One of the favorite transitions for fans was when Yuji Itadori turned into Ryomen Sukuna. Fans are now looking forward to the chorus part of the theme video, which is yet to be revealed.

