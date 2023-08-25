Complete Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Shibuya Arc opening theme gets leaked ahead of premiere

On Friday, August 25, 2023, the full opening theme song for the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Shibuya arc was leaked roughly one week ahead of the arc’s premiere. While fans had known for quite some time what the Shibuya arc opening theme would be, there had only been bits and pieces of the song previewed up until this point.

The opening theme for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Shibuya arc is SPECIALZ by the Japanese band King Gnu. King Gnu previously worked with the series on the soundtrack for the 0 film, entitled One Way. Their history with the series is also why fans have been so excited about the song's forthcoming release and use as the season 2 theme.

While the opening theme for the Shibuya arc was leaked early, the chances of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Shibuya arc being leaked in any unauthorized way before its broadcast are impossible. Although additional preview images or clips may be released for the arc, it’s more likely than not that fans will have to wait for the full episode to officially premiere.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Shibuya arc opening theme song leak sends fans into frenzy

Expand Tweet

Assuming the latest leaks are accurate and to be believed, it seems that the full version of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Shibuya arc opening theme will be 3 minutes and 44 seconds long.

The artwork for the full song is also intriguing and seemingly centered around the arc’s events. In the center of the album artwork, a person allegedly modeled after series protagonist Yuji Itadori can be seen fighting against a swarm of monsters headed toward him. The monsters bear a very strong resemblance to and share similar features with the Cursed Spirits from the mainline series.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The group of buildings beneath this battleground is also reminiscent of the Shibuya ward, complete with a black ball in the center likely representing a barrier cast around Shibuya. Even if the album artwork isn’t meant to be representative of the arc’s events, it’s clear that King Gnu was at least inspired by the arc during the creation of the album’s artwork.

The Shibuya arc is set to premiere on Thursday, August 31, 2023, and will mark the series’ return to mainline material after a short 3-week break. This break came after the conclusion of Gojo’s Past arc and saw two recap episodes air in place of new mainline material. The Shibuya arc will be available to stream on Crunchyroll internationally as it airs in Japan.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.