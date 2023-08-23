Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 spoilers and raw scans: Gojo reveals his final move against Mahoraga as Sukuna brings in a new trump card

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 was expected to show Gojo’s prowess against Mahoraga and the spoilers leaked today did not disappoint. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 39.

In the previous chapter, Gojo Used his “Lapse: Blue” and “Reversal: Red” to attack Sukuna and then knocked him out with Black Flash. However, Mahoraga’s wheel completed four turns, allowing the Shikigami to trap Gojo’s feet in the shadows and slash him across the chest.

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 11.”

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 spoilers show Sukuna summoning a new form of Shikigami as Gojo is forced to use his ultimate attack

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 spoilers begin with Yuji expressing his faith that even if Mahoraga has adapted to Limitless, Gojo is still on even footing and can beat his opponent. As everyone predicted, Gojo heals his wounds using Reversed Cursed Technique.

However, Shoko, who looks visibly stressed, points out that his output has reduced and his reaction time is getting slower when it comes to Reversed Cursed Technique. She theorizes that it should be the same for Sukuna. According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 spoilers, the narration states that even though Gojo is the strongest, the possibility of defeat against the fabled King of Curses had crossed everyone’s mind, especially Gojo’s own.

However, while defeat may be looming in the future, Gojo only feels the satisfaction of meeting his match which takes away the loneliness of being at the pinnacle of something. The last time he had felt it was, of course, against Toji Fushiguro. Gojo punches Mahoraga and starts to chant before his attack to conserve the Cursed Energy output.

However, Sukuna regains consciousness and uses Rabbit Escape to help Mahoraga evade the “Reversal: Red” that Gojo shoot at them. He throws a fire extinguisher at Gojo and blasts it to make a smokescreen, making the sorcerer realize that Sukuna is protecting Mahoraga since the Shikigami has adapted to Infinity.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 then shows Mahoraga preparing to attack Gojo from above. Choso, however, recognizes that Sukuna is making the same movement required for shooting Piercing Blood. However, it was simply the water attack from Bansho (Max Elephant) that Sukuna used. Indeed, even as Gojo defends against Mahoraga, Sukuna’s attack hits him.

Gojo realizes that when Mahoroga nullifies his Infinity, Sukuna moves in for an attack. He complains about Sukuna being able to use Megumi’s Shikigami without having to summon them or make the hand signs. Gojo deduces that Sukuna has started to use other Shikigami now that Mahoraga has adapted to Infinity.

However, he is confident that while the Shikigami has adapted to “Lapse: Blue”, adapting to “Reversal: Red” is a different matter altogether. Sukuna cuts into his thought process and tells him not to confuse this as a simple two vs one fight. Sukuna then summons Nue and Kon (Divine Dog: Totality), but instead of appearing separately, they appear as a merged Shikigami.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 spoilers, this Shikigami is called Kango Jyuu Agito (Chimera Beast Agito), but the translation may be different in the official version. It is also unclear whether this is a merged Shikigami or a new one. Gojo, characteristically, makes fun of Sukuna for looking like a lost child while being surrounded by two giants.

The two Shikigami attack Gojo simultaneously, but he manages to dodge them. Sukuna emerges out of Gojo’s Shadow and attacks him with Bansho’s water attack once more, but Gojo manages to evade that too. Gojo attacks Mahoraga with “Reversal: Red”, but the effect is small. He realizes that he has no choice but to use his trump card, an Unlimited Hollow Technique, even though Sukuna will know it.

