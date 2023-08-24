Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 reveals Shibuya Incident arc Trailer with opening theme song

On Thursday, August 24, Toho Animation premiered the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer for the Shibuya Incident Arc on their YouTube channel. The trailer features several shots from the Shibuya Incident Arc which is set to premiere on the following Thursday, August 31.

The trailer also featured the opening theme song from the upcoming arc called SPECIALZ by King Gnu. The trailer also showed glimpses of the Evening Festival sub-arc which comes before the main Shibuya Incident arc and gives the viewers a good idea of how much of the arc Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is planning to adapt.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 might adapt most of the Shibuya Incident arc as per the trailer

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya arc trailer is 1 minute and 25 seconds long. It began with Suguru Geto deciding that October 31, Shibuya, will be their battleground before cutting over to Yuji Itadori. The trailer then showed a glimpse of Kokichi Muta and Mahito’s upcoming battle from the Evening Festival sub-arc, which is presumed to take up the first 2 episodes.

The following characters were then shown in rapid succession: Nobara Kugisaki, Panda, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, Mei Mei, Kiyotaka Ijichi, Atsuya Kusakabe, Nanami Kento, Megumi Fushiguro, and Satoru Gojo. The trailer also showed scenes from Yuji’s battle against Choso and Jogo’s rampage in Shibuya.

Hanami and Jogo’s battle against Gojo got special attention as well. Surprisingly, the trailer extensively featured Kasumi Miwa using the Simple Domain before transitioning into Atsuya Kusakabe’s Yuzuki. The trailer ended with Megumi and Yuji’s battle against Jiro Awasaka before showing a small glimpse of Sukuna using his Flame technique against Jogo.

Additional information on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya arc

The trailer featured the Opening Theme SPECIALZ by King Gnu, the artist who performed the two theme songs for Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Ichizu and Sakayume. The anime has finished airing the Gojo’s Past arc on August 3 and will begin airing the second part of the season on August 31.

Shibuya Incident is the second-longest arc of the manga so far. As per the trailer, the latest discernible scene is from Chapter 115. Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has 18 episodes left to air. Including the unanimated chapter 64, the entirety of the Shibuya Incident arc would be 59 (chapters 79 - 136)chapters to animate in 18 episodes, which is an unlikely possibility.

Given previous adaptation rates, it’s safe to assume that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will at least adapt the Shibuya Incident arc either up to chapter 120 or chapter 125, both of which depict some of the key events of the arc. The arc goes back to where Season 1 of the anime ended and begins with finding a traitor amidst the faculty and the students.

