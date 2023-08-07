Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya Incident arc: Exact release time and countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc is set to begin on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. After Sajin Komamura’s sacrifice to defeat Bambietta Basterbine last week, fans aren’t sure what to expect from the next fight. In fact, many are now worried that each Gotei 13 Captain will need to make some sort of ultimate sacrifice to actually get a win.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc right now. This is to be expected, as anime series with such standing rarely see leaks occur. Thankfully, what fans do have is confirmed release information for the episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc set to begin at end of August following short break for series

Release date and time, where to watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:56 pm JST on Thursday, August 31, 2023. A select few international regions will see the episode arrive in the early morning hours of Friday, September 1, 2023. A majority of territories will share the Thursday, August 31 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll following a short delay from when it finishes airing in Japan.

India and other Southeast Asian countries will see Netflix host the series for streaming. In addition to Netflix, India (as well as Thailand) will see the episode be made available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel. However, this seems to require a subscription to the YouTube channel.

BiliBili has acquired Chinese broadcasting rights for the series, meaning those in Chinese territories can stream it there.

At the time of this article’s writing, these appear to be the only international streaming options for the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:56 am, Thursday, August 31

Eastern Standard Time: 10:56 am, Thursday, August 31

British Summer Time: 3:56 pm, Thursday, August 31

Central European Summer Time: 4:56 pm, Thursday, August 31

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 6:56 pm, Thursday, August 31

Pakistan Standard Time: 7:56 pm, Thursday, August 31

Indian Standard Time: 8:26 pm, Thursday, August 31

Bangladesh Standard Time: 8:56 pm, Thursday, August 31

Philippine Standard Time: 10:56 pm Thursday, August 31

China Standard Time: 8:56 pm, Thursday, August 31

Japanese Standard Time: 11:56 pm JST, Thursday, August 31

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:26 am Friday, September 1

Follow along for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

