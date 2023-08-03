Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 reveals Shibuya arc's theme song

While Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be taking a short break after airing this week’s episode, fans are already receiving information on the Shibuya Incident arc’s production. On Thursday, August 3, 2023 the opening theme of the Shibuya Incident arc was be revealed to be SPECIALZ, which has been performed by Japanese rock band King Gnu.

The new opening theme song and accompanying cinematics will premiere on Thursday, August 31, 2023, when Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 returns to airing with the Shibuya Incident arc. However, this is not the first time King Gnu has collaborated with Gege Akutami’s anime and manga series by contributing a song.

King Gnu previously worked with the franchise on the anime film adaptation of Volume 0, which was adapted as the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film. The band performed both the film’s ending and general theme songs, Sakayume (Contradictory Dream) and Ichizu (The Only Way). With how great these songs were, fans are excited to see the band’s work on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at the end of this month.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s next theme song features previous collaborator King Gnu

The theme song information was revealed in a new promotional video for the series, which features sweeping shots of a Japanese city, most likely Tokyo’s Shibuya ward. However, there’s nothing in the video that suggests this, with Shibuya being likely due to the fact that the video serves as promotional material for the Shibuya Incident arc.

Various manga panels, which are part of the source material for the anime’s upcoming events, can be seen flickering on digital billboards as sweeping shots of the area are shown. The video then ends by revealing King Gnu's song SPECIALZ will be premiered once the series returns on August 31.

The reason for the delay in the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s new theme stems from the fact that it’s meant for the anime’s Shibuya Incident arc exclusively. While the anime series will be concluding the Gojo’s Past arc this week, a short break filled with recap episodes will be taken before the series’ return to new events on August 31.

Fans will see a recap of both the first season’s events and the events of the aforementioned Volume 0 film adaptation. There will also be one week where no series material airs in Japan. It’s currently unconfirmed whether or not Crunchyroll will stream the recap episodes for international viewing, but fans are assuming that this will prove to be the case.

While the delay in the start of the Shibuya Incident arc is unfortunate, fans have been pleased with the second season so far. As such, they are content with waiting for the new material.

