Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5: Major plot developments to expect

Following the conclusion of the Riko Amanai storyline in the previous episode, fans are wholly unsure of what to expect from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 this week. While it’s clear that some sort of rift between Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo has formed following Amanai’s death, the exact fallout of said divide has yet to be made clear.

Likewise, the consequences of Amanai’s death for the larger jujutsu world have also yet to be explored, with Tengen now lacking a new vessel to assimilate with.

Although Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 may choose to forego a focus on these consequences in favor of additional Geto/Gojo time, they nevertheless remain a major concern.

Fans are also curious to see what the series leaves off with Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 before pausing its release schedule until the end of August 2023.

Although fans will have the opportunity to watch episodes in the meantime, these episodes will primarily be recaps rather than featuring new canonical events. The brand new canonical events will resume with the Shibuya Incident arc at the end of the month.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 likely to focus on Gojo and Geto’s relationship for an emotional sendoff

Major plot developments to expect

As previously mentioned, the death of Riko Amanai in the previous episodes has left fans with two main areas of interest regarding the impact of her death in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5. This refers to the relationship between Geto and Gojo, as well as the current situation of Tengen and the jujutsu world after his failed attempt to merge with a new host.

On the latter point, fans at least know that the consequences to Tengen are minimal enough that the jujutsu world still exists in a similar capacity 11 years later. This is due to the fact that Gojo’s Past arc takes place 11 years before the start of the mainline series.

Thus, fans can at least count on Tengen staying in control enough to maintain his current role for the foreseeable future.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 may reveal some nuances in exactly how Tengen and jujutsu society operate in the wake of the failed assimilation. Changes in the Cursed Spirit population and creation frequency, a mixing of the jujutsu world with the normal human world, and more could all be addressed as potentially consequential impacts.

c @suguruhrs this scene is amazing. the pure shock in geto’s face when he realizes gojo is alive, the way geto was able to convince gojo that k!lling them would be meaningless but he couldn’t convince himself even after a year, stuck between the clapping people pic.twitter.com/TqlERv9rEI

While significant, what’s more, likely to be the primary focus of the upcoming installment is the relationship between Gojo and Geto.

With the pair’s friendship arguably being the main focus of the series’ second season thus far, it makes sense to establish how Amanai’s death has impacted them. This is especially true after the previous episode’s final moments visually symbolized a major rift between them.

Although fans know that the two become opposed to one another by the events of the 0 film, exactly how and why it happened is yet to be addressed. Whether it’s merely a difference of opinion in how they should’ve handled Amanai’s life and death or if something more is there, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 will likely provide an answer.

From here, fans can expect the final moments of the installment to wrap up whatever loose threads remain before setting up a return to the mainline series’ present events. While fans will be waiting a few weeks for it to start, this should set up the eventual beginning of the anime’s Shibuya Incident arc at the end of August 2023.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.