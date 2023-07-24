Meet Kuchisake-Onna: A Mummy Cursed Spirit that Geto uses in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced us to some terrifically creepy cursed spirits over its run, but one of the freakiest is undoubtedly the mummy-like Kuchisake-Onna used by the villainous Suguru Geto. With her bandaged visage and giant scissors, Kuchisake-Onna is a cursed spirit that will send shivers down the readers' spine.

In the fantastical world of Jujutsu Kaisen, jujutsu sorcerers do battle against cursed spirits - malevolent entities that can possess humans and cause mayhem. Sorcerers like Yuji Itadori have learned jujutsu techniques to fight back against these spirits.

However, the sinister Suguru Geto uses the forbidden art of cursed spirit manipulation to control curses and wield them as weapons.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Who is Kuchisake-Onna? All we know about Geto's Mummy Cursed Spirit

One of Geto's most powerful cursed spirits is the unnerving Kuchisake-Onna, whose name translates to "Slit-Mouthed Woman." One look at her bandaged face makes it clear why she earned that moniker!

Kuchisake-Onna appears as a young woman with long, messy black hair. Her hands and entire face are wrapped in bandages. When her mouth opens, it reveals a maw of razor-sharp teeth. She wears dark shoes and a light-colored coat.

Despite her humanoid form, Kuchisake-Onna exhibits a monstrous, otherworldly presence. She can manifest multiple eyes along her hair when enraged.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Kuchisake-Onna’s backstory is unknown, but her menacing appearance lives up to her urban legend origins.

According to urban legends, Kuchisake-Onna was once a beautiful woman who was mutilated by a jealous husband, who slit her mouth from ear to ear. Her vengeful spirit now roams the streets of Japan, hiding her disfigured face behind a surgical mask.

She approaches children and asks if they find her beautiful. Depending on their answer, she either cuts their mouths to resemble her own or slashes them with scissors.

Scissor Technique and Simple Domain - Kuchisake's powers

For a cursed spirit under Geto's control, Kuchisake-Onna possesses fearsome abilities. Her signature move is called the Scissor Technique. She can summon giant pairs of scissors around her body and control them telekinetically to slice up enemies.

In addition, she can manifest a Simple Domain - a powerful barrier used by only the strongest sorcerers and curses. The fact that a mere cursed spirit can generate a Simple Domain shows just how dangerous Kuchisake-Onna is.

Between her unsettling appearance, scissor attacks, and defensive barrier, Kuchisake-Onna proved to be one of Geto's most valuable cursed spirits, which explains why she was summoned for important battles.

Defeating the "slit-mouthed woman"

Geto may have prized Kuchisake-Onna, but her scare tactics weren't enough when she confronted Toji Fushiguro. The one-man army absolutely demolished the curse spirit with his sublime physical skills.

Despite her scissors and Simple Domain, Toji's overwhelming strength and speed allowed him to smash Kuchisake-Onna's defenses and exorcise her. For all her menace, the mummified curse was simply outmatched by Toji's raw power.

Kuchisake-Onna's defeat at Toji's hands marked the end of her, as she was completely exorcised from existence. Geto lost one of his strongest cursed spirits in that fateful showdown.

So in summary, Kuchisake-Onna was an eerie and dangerous cursed spirit. However, she was not invincible, as seen when Toji overpowered and eliminated her. While she doesn't appear much in Jujutsu Kaisen, Kuchisake-Onna left an impression as a creepy cursed spirit.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.