Is the Jujutsu Kaisen manga finished? Exploring the status of Gege Akutami's magnum opus

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen is all the rage this year in the anime and manga community. With the release of the highly anticipated season 2, the series has taken center stage this season. Manga fans, however, are worried that this is the last year that they will get to see their favorite Jujutsu Sorcerers.

The rumors of the manga ending in 2023, began taking hold in the fandom after Akutami had stated in last year's Shueisha Jump Festival that he intends to conclude the story soon.

That statement, coupled with leaked spoilers from chapter 222, further fanned the spark that the story is nearing its end. But, new information gathered from this year's Anime Expo, paints a different picture - one that has appeased the worried fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Gege Akutami weighs in on the conclusion of his brainchild Jujutsu Kaisen

Right off the bat, let us clarify that Jujutsu Kaisen manga is far from being over. Gojo Satoru has recently been unsealed from the Prison Realm and has finally come face to face with Sukuna, who has managed to jump to his new vessel, Megumi Fushiguro.

Needless to say that ending the manga will be madness at this point in the story. Rumors, however, had sprung up last year that Akutami will end the manga by 2023, which was debunked at Anime Expo 2023.

Even though Akutami wasn’t physically present at the Anime Expo 2023, he relayed his thoughts and comments via the slides of a previous Q&A, that were played at the panel. Much to the excitement of the fans, he finally addressed the recent circulating rumors that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will end this year.

Atukami said that it is true that he has decided to wind up the manga and is planning to give an epic conclusion to his masterpiece. But immediately after, Ryota Ikeda, who is an editor at Shueisha and works on the manga clarified that even if it is true that JJk is coming to an end, it won't be anytime soon.

That is about all we know on the matter, at this point. Neither Akutami nor Ikeda gave any further details on exactly when the manga will draw its curtain. In conclusion, we can rest assured that the manga won't be ending this year, but it also probably won't be stretching beyond 2024.

As far as the current status of the manga is concerned, Jujutsu Kaisen still has a lot of loose ends to tie up neatly before the story ends with a bang. Gojo and Sukuna's fight in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc is one of the most anticipated events of the manga.

The fandom is in agreement, that the last thing they wish for is a dreaded rushed ending, and it seems that Akutami has no intention of going down that path either.

The second season of the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen debuted on July 6, 2023, and introduces Gojo’s Past Arc. Season 2 takes us back to the year 2006, where Tokyo Jujutsu High students Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru are tasked with protecting Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel who is to merge with Master Tengen. MAPPA unveils a brand new animation style for the anime in this season, that complements the more youthful look of the main characters.

Episode 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, titled Hidden Inventory Part 3, is scheduled to be released in Japan on Thursday, July 20, at 11.56 pm JST. It will be aired on NBS/TBS. The English-subtitled versions will soon after be released on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and other trending series like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, One Piece, Oshi no Ko, and more.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.