Attack on Titan Final Season Final Part new update revealed

One of the most highly-anticipated anime releases of 2023 is the Attack on Titan Final Season Final Part special which is set to be released later this year. While there is no full official release date as of this article’s writing, the adaptation team behind the television anime series has confirmed it for a Fall 2023 release window.

The airing of the Attack on Titan Final Season Final Part special will mark the conclusion of the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Hajime Isayama’s original manga series. Isayama’s manga published its final chapter in April 2021, after starting regular serialization for the series nearly 12 years prior in September 2009.

With the anime series having first premiered in 2013, those who’ve only watched the series rather than read it are incredibly excited to see their 10-year journey end. A recent update on the production status of the Attack on Titan Final Season Final Part special was provided by an involved staff member.

Sound Director Masafumi Mima provides an exciting update on the Attack on Titan Final Season Final Part’s status

The latest update on the Attack on Titan Final Season Final Part special comes from the personal Twitter account of series sound director Masafumi Mima. Mima, who has a long background in the animation industry, has worked as a sound director on the anime version of Isayama's series since its first season, which includes the series' multiple OVAs.

Per Mima’s translated tweet, he claims that the dubbing for the special is now underway, thanking all the performers involved. He also says the phrase “tense scene,” likely referring to the overall tone of the final installment in the anime series. Attached to Mima’s tweet is a collage of pictures featuring various promotional materials for the final season’s final part.

One section of the image includes the latest key visual, which depicts a lone house in a field as the shadows of Colossal Titans appear in the area. Another section features a seemingly black-and-white version of the series’ logo for the final season. The third section features someone closing their eyes, which appears to be Kisho Taniyama, the voice actor for Jean Kirstein, given the image’s attached description.

Unfortunately, Mima’s tweet provides no additional substantial information on the status of the series. Nevertheless, dubbing taking place this early ahead of the Fall 2023 release window would suggest that the adaptation team is still on track for the general date. As the window comes closer, fans can expect a narrower release date to be announced, as well as additional promotional and updated material for the conclusive installment.

