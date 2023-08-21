Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233: Exact Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #39 on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

Readers await Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 with bated breath as the previous chapter ended on a cliffhanger hinting at Gojo’s death, yet again. The chapter will likely show Gojo’s struggle against Mahoraga and if or how he wins that fight. It is unlikely that mangaka Akutami will switch points of view here.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 exact release date and time

According to the counters on both Viz and MangaPlus, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 will be available at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, August 27

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, August 27

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, August 27

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, August 27

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 27

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, August 27

Japanse Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, August 28

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, August 28

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233

Gojo using Reversal: Red (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

The digital translations of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 will be available on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Only the first and latest three chapters are available for free perusal on the aforementioned websites as they require a monetary membership to read the rest of the chapters. However, the entire manga is available for a free one-time read on the related apps.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232, titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 10”, Gojo mostly used “Lapse: Blue” to prevent Mahoraga from adapting to any other attacks. However, he used “Reversal: Red” at an opportune time to deal significant damage to Sukuna.

He then used Black Flash to knock Sukuna out completely but despite his best attempts, Mahoraga’s wheel completed four turns. At the end of the attack, Gojo’s Feet were trapped in shadows as Mahoraga appeared and slashed him across the front.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 (speculation)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 is expected to focus on the showdown between Mahoraga and Gojo, with Sukuna either being largely absent or making a sudden recovery out of nowhere. Gojo’s expression in the previous chapter has led fans to believe that he does have a plan to counter Mahoraga and will easily win this fight, as he has been winning against Sukuna all along.

At this point, this battle has only solidified the belief that Gojo is unbeatable and Sukuna cannot defeat him. At the very least he cannot do so while still in Megumi’s body, which raises the suspicion that Sukuna is still trying to get back his original body. How that is possible when he has already used the body in place of his 20th finger, remains to be seen.

On the same note, readers often forget that Sukuna is yet to consume his 20th finger. This is also the logical defense against Megumi’s immediate execution, the same way it was for Yuji. Should Sukuna get a hold of said finger, the battle with Gojo will take an interesting turn, and the chance of Megumi’s survival will reduce to absolute zero.

