The Shibuya Incident Arc, based on Gege Akutami's hit manga series, has captivated both Jujutsu Kaisen voice actors and fans with its intense combat sequences. Akutami's series features an exciting storyline involving the Jujutsu Sorcerers, whose role is to protect the world from inhuman curses.

The upcoming arc teases exhilarating battles and crucial story moments. This particular arc has garnered a lot of interest, including that of the series' voice actors Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori) and Junichi Suwabe (Sukuna), among others, as viewers eagerly await the anime's second season.

Junichi Suwabe, Junya Enoki are among the Jujutsu Kaisen voice actors excited about the Shibuya Arc

When Jujutsu Kaise­n Season 2 released its visual, it generated immediate excitement among both fans and voice actors. Junichi Suwabe, the talented voice actor of Sukuna, took to social media to express his enthusiasm for the Shibuya Incident Arc. In a tweet, he eagerly shared his anticipation for the upcoming arc, highlighting his eagerness for the intense and thrilling moments that lie ahead.

The translated tweet reads,

"Well, finally."

Another voice actor who couldn't contain his excitement was Junya Enoki, who plays the series protagonist, Yuji Itadori. He revealed,

"You may have noticed while watching the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer], but all of the staff are working hard."

Enoki further stated,

"It won't just be the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs, but also the Shibuya Incident arc will be covered. I don't think I can say much, but the arcs are very interesting and filled with battles, so please look forward to the iconic action scenes of Jujutsu Kaisen."

Kenjiro Tsuda, the voice actor for Nanami Kento, patiently embraced his inclusion in Gojo's past. Conversely, Suwabe, who was absent in the previous arc, eagerly anticipates immersing himself in the upcoming storyline to unravel its new developments.

The enthusiasm of the Jujutsu Kaisen voice actors for the Shibuya Incident Arc serves as evidence of the impact and significance this storyline holds. It is poised to become a pivotal moment in the series, featuring intense battles and captivating character development that will surely enthrall viewers throughout.

The Shibuya Incident Arc has generated immense excitement among both Jujutsu Kaisen voice actors and fans. This narrative revolves around a sequence of events that bring about significant transformations. The repercussions are far-reaching, affecting both the characters and the overarching plot. This highly awaited arc is known for its somber and tragic tone, introducing heightened levels of danger and seriousness into the story.

As the release of the next arc of Season 2 approaches, fans can look forward to diving into the exciting and gripping Shibuya Incident Arc alongside the outstanding Jujutsu Kaisen voice actors who bring their characters to life.

