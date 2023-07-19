Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's VA hints at Gojo's "death" in the most absurd of ways

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series with a lot of popular characters in the anime industry and Satoru Gojo could very well be the most well-known among them all. The powerful sorcerer has become a household name because of his story, his charisma, his looks, and powerful abilities.

This is why, the fandom was set abuzz when the voice actor for Ryomen Sukuna's character, Junichi Suwabe, dropped an interesting hint about Gojo's future.

A recent post on social media made by Suwabe has led a lot of fans to think that Gojo is going to die, mainly because of the current events in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen voice actor Junichi Subawe hinted at Satoru Gojo's possible death with a joke

It was recently announced that Jujutsu Kaisen had recently collaborated with a bakery that made a chocolate donut mimicking Satoru Gojo's Infinity technique. Then the voice actor of the Ryomen Sukuna character, Junichi Suwabe, posted the donut cut in half.

Naturally, this has been taken with a lot of humor because it's an obvious joke made by the voice actor, especially considering the context of the manga. However, because of the aforementioned context, a lot of Satoru Gojo fans are also a bit nervous about what the actual conclusion for the character could be. However, the post should be taken with a grain of salt given that it was uploaded in jest by the voice actor.

Gojo's death has been discussed and debated since the manga started. This is mainly because of his role as a mentor, his interest in developing the next generation of sorcerers, and also the fact that he has been a target of the villains for years now.

It is also worth pointing out that Toji Fushiguro, the main antagonist in the Gojo's Past arc, actually killed Satoru, although that made the latter stronger, as it was explained in the manga. So, his death is not something entirely out of the question when it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen.

The conext for the concerns of Satoru Gojo's possible death

The Sukuna and Gojo battle in the manga (Image via Shueisha and MAPPA).

For people that perhaps are not up to date with the manga and didn't understand the context, Ryomen Sukuna took over the body of one of the main characters, Megumi Fushiguro, and Satoru Gojo was unsealed after several chapters in the series - their final battle was set at last.

After years of being hinted at, both the strongest sorcerer and the strongest Curse faced each other, and the clash is still ongoing, as of this writing. This battle has also shown the full extent of both characters' abilities and tactical know-how, thus proving to everybody that they are the two strongest characters in the entire franchise. And there is a very good chance for any of them dying in the process.

There are a lot of different theories, debates, and expectations about how this battle could potentially go. Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami has been known for subverting expectations of the shonen anime genre and the outcome could go in a lot of different ways, so this is something worth taking into account when it comes to Sukuna and Gojo.

