Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 reveals the single weakness of Sukuna's Domain

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 included one of the most prominent moments in the manga so far as it saw that Satoru Gojo has fought Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses. This battle has been years in the making and fans have been quite eager to see what these two characters are truly made of, which is something that the recent chapter has shown.

Sukuna seemed to have had the upper hand in the conflict, but Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 has shown a bit more about the King of Curses' weaknesses when it comes to his Domain Expansion. This could play a big role in the upcoming battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226.

Satoru Gojo exposed more of Sukuna's weaknesses in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226

The interesting fact about this battle has been how one character reads the other's movement. Back in chapter 225, it seemed that Sukuna had taken the upper hand, giving Satoru Gojo a cut in his throat, but the latter has now made a turn for the better, healed himself with his Reversed Curse Technique, and started to counterattack.

This is important because the main weakness of Sukuna's Domain Expansion is his focus. Gojo understood that he needed his enemy to use more Cursed Energy to become a clearer target, which is something that the King of Curses does when activating his Domain, Malevolent Shrine. This proved to be, at the time, the moment when Sukuna seemed to be in control of the situation.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 showed Gojo tanking most of his enemy's attacks while healing almost immediately, which goes to show how prepared he was for this particular moment. He then exploited Sukuna's weakness when the right time arrived.

Gojo was thinking ahead of Sukuna

Once Sukuna realized that he had to come closer to cause some heavier damage to Gojo, the latter showed his class. Now that the King of Curses was closer to him, he held him from the waist with his legs and then shot his Red technique, blasting the former away. This proved to be one of the moments where the sorcerer took control of the situation.

Part of the reason why Sukuna was overpowered in this chapter was that Gojo managed to understand how the former's Domain worked and what was necessary to make him more vulnerable. He then crafted an entire plan to make him a lot easier to shoot at, which is when the Red moment appeared.

It is also worth pointing out that Sukuna himself, in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226, has stated that Satoru Gojo, already regarded as the most powerful sorcerer in the series, had much better control of Cursed Technique. This is another factor that plays into this equation. While it is true that Sukuna has some weaknesses that could be exploited, the same was done by arguably the most powerful character in the series.

This means that what was an opening and weakness for Gojo to exploit in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 could very well be non-existent for other characters in the series. So the definition of weakness regarding an entity like Sukuna is left for interpretation while also considering that the battle is yet to conclude.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 has been one of the most popular in the entire series and it has increased the hype surrounding the battle between Sukuna and Gojo. This chapter also showed how much of a tactician Gojo is and how he can fight toe to toe with the most powerful Curse of all time. This is one of the many reasons he is such a fan favorite in the series.

