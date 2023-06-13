Jujutsu Kaisen: Domain Expansions only get more complicated after chapter 225

Jujutsu Kaisen, much like any other shonen manga and anime series, is centered around its battle system, and Domain Expansions are a big factor in that discussion. Domain Expansions are basically areas that the user creates to attack his or her opponent, which can have a lot of upsides, but also drawbacks. Not every single character in the series can use it, making it a very unique ability.

However, recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have shown some new elements in this discussion, which has led to a lot of readers having debates online about how things have become more complicated when it comes to Domain Expansions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Analyzing Domains Expansions in recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Broken Ronin (Creative Arc) @TheBrokenRonin I wonder why Sukuna is on top of his shrine when we've never seen him like that before with a Domain Expansion I wonder why Sukuna is on top of his shrine when we've never seen him like that before with a Domain Expansion https://t.co/Hnk1UDZZJ5

The context for this discussion took place because of chapter 225 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. The decisive battle between Satoru Gojo, the most powerful sorcerer in the series, and Sukuna, the King of Curses, now in full control of Megumi’s body, is taking place and the recent chapter shows both characters starting to go all guns blazing against the other. Among these was Sukuna’s own Domain Expansion.

Sukuna’s Domain Expansion, aptly titled Malevolent Shrine, was the topic of discussion due to how it changes some perceptions and beliefs people had about this aspect of the series’ battle system. It has been stated that Malevolent Shrine is different from other Domains because it doesn’t separate space from its barrier, as it was stated in chapter 119 of the manga.

In fact, that very chapter goes on to state that what Sukuna did, materializing an Innate Domain without barriers, is like painting on air instead of a canvas and is described as a divine technique. This is why some fans have labeled Sukuna’s Domain Expansion as “divine”, mostly as a result of him being a lot more than a mere mortal and befitting of his status as the King of Curses.

Geezer @y0unGeezer I wanna talk about how unique Domain Expansion is and how it is the best thing to come out of Jujutsu Kaisen and it's power system. Not to mention the double spread domain expansion art is the very best gege has to offer. I wanna talk about how unique Domain Expansion is and how it is the best thing to come out of Jujutsu Kaisen and it's power system. Not to mention the double spread domain expansion art is the very best gege has to offer. https://t.co/EMm8cgbI5A

Jujutsu Kaisen, as a battle shonen, has been quite consistent and clear with the rules of its battle system, but Sukuna’s Domain Expansion has certainly been a paradigm shift. Now, while this has confused a lot of people, it doesn’t really break the system or the way Domains are executed: it represents how powerful Sukuna is and how he has mastered the technique, which serves as a way to exemplify his centuries of knowledge and status.

However, the confusion was further amplified by how Satoru Gojo also activates his own Domain Expansion, which serves to contrast and compare, as well as speculate about which one will come out on top. A lot of people wonder how a Domain without barriers can be challenged by one without them, but as of this writing, that is one of the biggest question marks in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

There is also the fact that author Gege Akutami is still writing this event, so there is time to elaborate and explain how this ability by the King of Curses works at its full capacity.

Final thoughts

Kurai ⟠ @Kuraixo

#JJK225 #JJKSpoilers When I bet all my lifesavings on Gojo and he just got his neck sliced by Sukuna's domain When I bet all my lifesavings on Gojo and he just got his neck sliced by Sukuna's domain #JJK225 #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/aY3hlN68dr

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga series at the moment. While Sukuna’s Domain Expansion is certainly a game-changer to some degree, it is done in a way that feels logical and befitting of the character that is executing it, which is a key aspect in storytelling.

However, there is still much to look forward to in the coming chapters of the manga as the fight between Gojo and Sukuna only seems to be getting more intense.

