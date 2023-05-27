Why Sukuna didn’t use Megumi’s technique against Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 presents the highly-anticipated showdown between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna, an action-packed clash that has left fans on the edge of their seats. However, as fans have surely noted, an intriguing aspect of the battle is the seeming reluctance of Sukuna to utilize Megumi's powerful Ten Shadow Technique.

Despite possessing Megumi's body and having access to his full potential, Sukuna surprisingly keeps this asset on the backburner during this crucial fight.

This seemingly strategic choice has left many fans puzzled, considering that Sukuna previously demonstrated a keen interest in Megumi's cursed technique. Is it a tactical decision, or is there something deeper at play here? Interestingly, there seems to be several possible reasons for Sukuna's decision to not exploit Megumi's technique against Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224.

The strategic silence of the Ten Shadows Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224, Sukuna, while utilizing Megumi's body, battles Gojo in a fierce duel. Despite possessing the potential to wield Megumi's Ten Shadow Technique, a powerful and versatile ability that could significantly level the playing field against the formidable Gojo, Sukuna refrains from doing so. This decision presents an interesting tactical puzzle that demands analysis.

One plausible explanation is Sukuna's strategic restraint. Being a cunning and experienced fighter, Sukuna likely understands that Gojo, due to his close relationship with Megumi, would be well-prepared for such an attack. Using the Ten Shadow Technique might not only be anticipated but easily deflected by Gojo, potentially making it a wasted effort.

Alternatively, Sukuna may be biding his time, waiting for the perfect moment to unleash Megumi's technique when Gojo is most vulnerable. Given Sukuna's manipulative and tactical prowess, this kind of calculated ambush would align with his character.

Interestingly, before the fight, Gojo asked Sukuna why he kept Megumi's face, insisting it wouldn't affect his resolve in the battle. The fact that Sukuna's use of Megumi's body hasn't deterred Gojo might be a hint that Sukuna is storing Megumi's technique for a surprise attack, possibly aiming to exploit an emotional weak point.

Final thoughts

The decision not to use Megumi's Ten Shadow Technique in the fight against Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 has sparked speculation and heated discussion among fans. Sukuna, known for his cunning and ruthless battle strategies, certainly has his reasons for holding back.

Whether Sukuna is planning a strategic ambush, saving the technique for a decisive moment, or simply avoiding a predictable attack against Satoru Gojo, this decision showcases Sukuna's tactical depth and sets the stage for future surprises in the series. As the fight continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether Sukuna will eventually bring the Ten Shadow Technique into play, and how it will impact the battle and Gojo.

In any case, the complex relationship between Gojo, Megumi, and Sukuna continues to be a central theme in Jujutsu Kaisen, providing rich emotional and strategic substance to the storyline. As the story progresses, readers will undoubtedly look forward to witnessing how these dynamics evolve and impact the characters and their battle strategies.

