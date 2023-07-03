Jujutsu Kaisen fan brings Gojo vs Sukuna alive in a jaw-dropping animation

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series with a very committed fanbase and they have proven that yet again with a recent fan animation of the battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna. These two characters have been two of the most popular in the entire series, so it is not surprising to see a lot of fans hyped up by their recent confrontation in the manga.

The battle has been one of the biggest highlights of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga so far, showing both characters' abilities as well as prowess until this point in the series, their capacity to adapt, and how they set themselves apart from the rest of the characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

A Jujutsu Kaisen fan has taken fan animation to a whole new level

Twitter user @JovzkyAnimation has created a fan animation of the battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna. The video has taken a lot of different moments from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, written and drawn by Gege Akutami, adding an element of flow and a natural feel that has made it go viral.

This user already had already made a fan animation of one of Sukuna's attacks in the past, thereby showcasing his talent as a creator of this kind of content. The recent animation been highly celebrated by fans as the anime adaptation of this battle between Gojo and Sukuna is probably going to take a couple of years to happen.

Needless to say, it was a very nice moment and one that has added to the hype and excitement surrounding this epic battle in the manga.

The appeal of the Gojo and Sukuna battle

The battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna had been long in the making in the series. These two characters met in the early chapters of the manga and fans have wanted to see them fight each other ever since. Given that this would be the strongest sorcerer of the series against the King of Curses, there is naturally much reason for excitement.

In that regard, fans finally got what they wanted when Sukuna took over Megumi Fushiguro's body and became even more powerful, with Gojo wanting to get his pupil back and defeating the King of Curses once and for all. Thus, the recent arc of the manga has been centered around the confrontation between these two characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami has not disappointed so far with the confrontation. It has shown both characters' virtues, their high level of mastery of their crafts, their tactics, and how they constantly come up with a counter to the other's attack. Combined with a lot of world-class art, this has been one of Akutami's strongest deliveries as a mangaka so far.

