Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 to release new Shibuya arc PV a week before premiere

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 soon set to begin the Shibuya Incident arc, the anime has revealed that it is set to release a new preview video and key visual for the upcoming arc. The new key visual and preview video is set to be released on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Itadori Yuji, a boy who consumed a talisman of a powerful curse named Ryoumen Sukuna. The Jujutsu High wanted to execute him, fearing the possibility of the curse's return. That's when the strongest sorcerer Satoru Gojo rescued Itadori, giving him the option that would see him delay his execution.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 set to release new key visual and PV next week

Following the second recap episode of Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 revealed that it is set to release a new preview video and key visual next week, i.e., a week before the premiere of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

As previously announced, the anime is set to be on a break next week due to broadcast scheduling conflicts. Hence, instead of any episode, the anime will be releasing the new Shibuya Incident Arc promotional material.

How fans reacted to the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 announcement

Fans were excited upon hearing the announcement as they could not wait any longer for the Shibuya Incident arc. Many fans stated that they did not want to wait until the next week and wanted to watch the new Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 preview video as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, other fans were hoping to see Itadori Yuji and his friends again. While the final episode of the Hidden Inventory Arc did feature Itadori Yuji, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushiguro, they were only present in the episode for a short portion. Hence, fans wanted an entire episode that would focus on the characters. Fortunately, as per the preview, the upcoming episode will be focusing on the trio.

Meanwhile, other fans were simply glad that they would finally get to see the Shibuya Incident Arc animated. Ever since the arc was first introduced in the manga, fans had been wanting to see it animated. Hence, several fans created fan animations and edits, hyping up the arc over the course of time.

With the arc just two weeks away from getting aired in the anime, fans were ecstatic that their long wait was finally going to come to a close. Additionally, fans hoped that this arc would help other anime fans realize that Jujutsu Kaisen is a well-written anime, opposing popular belief.

